Robbie Lawler gives perfect nonchalant reply to Conor McGregor's provocative comment on UFC 290 retirement

In a storybook ending to his legendary UFC career, Robbie Lawler retired from the sport in spectacular fashion at UFC 290. With a lightning-fast knockout victory over Niko Price in just 38 seconds of the very first round, Lawler brought an end to a storied MMA career that spanned over two decades.

Robbie Lawler unleashed a barrage of punches in the clinch, leaving Price flat on the canvas and sealing the victory with a sensational walk-off knockout. Following the conclusion of the fight, Lawler's emotions began showing as he savored the magnitude of the occasion.

The emotional moment struck a chord with UFC fighters, fans in attendance, and analysts, as they collectively expressed their profound appreciation for the American and the indelible impact he has left on the sport.

As Robbie Lawler bid farewell with a memorable exit befitting his remarkable career, Conor McGregor expressed his uncertainty at the decision. McGregor, who has famously retired several times in the past, appears confident that Lawler will follow suit and come out of retirement in the future.

Conor McGregor reacts to Lawler's retirement announcement

Lawler, meanwhile, gave a perfect reply to McGregor's provocative comment at the post-fight press conference. He stated:

"Why does Conor want to fight? I mean that's a big fight, but I'm not thinking about those things. I felt good today... I feel good with everything I accomplished. This is definitely a good way to go out."

Catch Lawler's comments below:

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting



Robbie Lawler doubles down on his retirement after Conor McGregor suggested Lawler would be back #UFC290 "Why? Does Conor want to fight?"Robbie Lawler doubles down on his retirement after Conor McGregor suggested Lawler would be back "Why? Does Conor want to fight?"Robbie Lawler doubles down on his retirement after Conor McGregor suggested Lawler would be back 😁 #UFC290 https://t.co/J9cuC1Jggc

Robbie Lawler talks about a potential move to bare-knuckle fighting

An emerging trend among UFC fighters post-retirement or their stints in the UFC is a transition to boxing or bare-knuckle fighting. Several notable names, including the likes of former lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez, and former middleweight champion Luke Rockhold have tried their hands at bare-knuckle fighting in recent times.

With the announcement of his retirement, Lawler was asked during the post-fight UFC 290 press conference whether he would consider a switch to bare-knuckle fighting. Lawler stated:

"No... No, I'm coaching. I'm just retired. I'm always going to be working, always going to be in shape. That's just who I am. I'm just going to coach and give back to others, guys who want to compete at a high level, I'm going to help them do that."

Check out the post-fight press conference below (comments at 6:15):

Poll : 0 votes