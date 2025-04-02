“You’ve gotta say yes to things” - Lyndon Knowles admits he never hesitated when title shot vs. Roman Kryklia was offered to him

Lyndon Knowles waited almost his entire professional life to receive that call, so he never hesitated to accept ONE Championship's offer the moment it arrived on his tabletop.

Ad

The British big man has the opportunity to secure gold in his promotional debut when he challenges Romany Kryklia for the ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world title in the main event of ONE Fight Night 30 on Friday at Lumpinee Stadium.

Knowles said he never expected to be challenging for gold in his debut, let alone in the main event of an Amazon card, yet he wasn't letting such an opportunity escape his clutches.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

He told ONE Championship in an interview:

"You’ve gotta say yes to things that come your way. The timing may not always be in your favor.”

Under the tutelage of his coach and older brother Christian, Lyndon Knowles rose through the ranks and claimed the WBC heavyweight Muay Thai world title three times in his career.

The younger Knowles brother now looks to continue his momentum against one of the most intimidating fighters on the planet.

Ad

Kryklia, who also holds the ONE light heavyweight kickboxing world title, stands at a towering 6-foot-7 and is built like a modern-day superhero.

Despite his size, the Ukrainian big man has uncanny athleticism and utilizes his blazing speed to stun his opponents from a distance and in close range.

Kryklia's best tool, though, remains his stone-cold power.

The 33-year-old is a perfect 6-0 in ONE Championship, with five of his wins coming by way of soul-snatching knockout.

Ad

ONE Fight Night 30 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Lyndon Knowles says he's determined to create history at ONE Fight Night 30

Lyndon Knowles is ready for his shot at history in his ONE Championship debut.

The British mauler has waited long enough for the opportunity, and he's zeroed in on Roman Kryklia's ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world title at ONE Fight Night 30's show closer in Bangkok.

Ad

In an interview with ONE Championship, Knowles said:

"I believe this is my time now. I’ve played the long game. I know I can do this."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.