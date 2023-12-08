“You’ve been serving up those teeps” – Luke Lessei shares why his friends began calling him ‘The Chef’

At ONE Fight Night 17, Luke Lessei is excited to announce himself to ONE Championship fans with a big debut fight against Jo Nattawut.

One of the most instant parts about the American competitor that is sure to raise some eyebrows is his nickname. Whilst Lessei believes that 'The Chef' is a good moniker for him because of the mix of styles that he brings to the table, that isn’t how his nickname first came around.

He told the story of how a friend gave him that nickname during a recent interview with ONE Championship:

“I wish it was a way cooler story. I was 18 and I was working as a cook in a hospital. That's just for context. I was working as a cook in a hospital, my best friend, his name is Jack, we went to this tournament. And I just started teeping people in the face. And then it's like, all of a sudden, like I said, I'm a chef right now cooking in a hospital. So it's like, ‘Damn cook, you've been serving that sh*t up, we are calling you the chef.'”

He continued:

“So it was literally born from that one sentence. My best friend was like, ‘Danm, we're gonna start calling you the chef. You've been serving up those teeps.’ It’s such a random story. Like one tournament. I'm faced teeping like three fights in a row. My friend says, ‘Damn, you've been serving those teeps up.'”

ONE Fight Night 17 will air live in US primetime free of charge for those with a Prime Video subscription in the United States and Canada.

Luke Lessei will need to cook up something special to leave victorious at ONE Fight Night 17

Luke Lessei has drawn a stiff test for his very first fight under the ONE Championship banner at ONE Fight Night 17 on December 8.

Jo Nattawut may be without a win in his last three fights but those losses have come against two world champions and one former title challenger in the promotion.

While this test will teach us a lot about where both competitors fit in the division, it also gives the American a huge opportunity to make a statement on his arrival.