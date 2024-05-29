"You will be back stronger" - Fans wishing atomweight MMA queen Stamp Fairtex a healthy recovery after nasty injury

Fans are hoping Stamp Fairtex's injury recovery is fast and successful.

On June 7, Stamp was scheduled to defend her women's atomweight MMA in the ONE 167 main event. Unfortunately, the beloved Thai superstar suffered a torn meniscus in her left knee, forcing her to pull out of her defense of the ONE women's atomweight MMA world title against close friend and former training partner Denice Zamboanga.

Stamp's focus has turned to her recovery process. ONE recently posted a video on Instagram of the atomweight MMA queen holding back tears while discussing her fight cancellation. Fans took to the comment section and voiced their support for her:

"Speedy recovery Champ. You will be back stronger."

"She is going to come back, and beat everyone."

"Heal up and come back stronger!"

"Sad for you stamp but your one tough lady stay strong"

Watch Stamp Fairtex apologize to fans for having to pull out of the ONE 167 main event below:

The aftermath of Stamp Fairtex's devastating injury

As previously mentioned, Stamp Fairtex had no choice but to pull out of ONE 167. Luckily, Denice Zamboanga has an opportunity to utilize her training camp, as Noelle Grandjean stepped in on short notice. It's unclear if Zamboanga will still receive a world title shot once the ONE atomweight MMA queen returns.

The new main event for June 7 is Tawanchai PK Saenchai vs Jo Nattawut 2. They first fought in October 2023, with Tawanchai emerging victorious by unanimous decision in their non-title kickboxing bout. This time around, Nattwut will challenge the Thai superstar for his ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title.

ONE 167 goes down inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand. The event can be seen live and for free by American and Canadian viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.