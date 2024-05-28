Tawanchai says he gave Jo Nattawut a full camp with "three months to practice" 

Tawanchai PK Saenchai is looking to make a statement when he returns for his first outing of 2024 under the ONE Championship banner.

The ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion ended his 2023 campaign in style after some tough fights in the past.

His win and title defense over Superbon to close out the year showed his true potential as a world champion.

In his fight before that, the Thai phenom came across Jo Nattawut in a short-notice kickboxing contest at ONE Fight Night 15 in October.

The two men fought to an incredibly close decision that was won by the Muay Thai specialist with their rematch being set for June 7 after the scorecards were heavily debated.

For their second meeting, the champion will be putting his title on the line and this time around, he doesn't want there to be any room for excuses.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Tawanchai said that he wants Nattawut at his best so that he can defeat the true version of his challenger:

"He said he only practiced for three days and he could fight me like that. For this fight, I will give him three months to practice."

Tawanchai has all the motivation he needs to work harder

Tawanchai isn't going to find himself searching for any additional motivation when making the final preparations for this fight.

There are people out there who believe that 'Smokin' Jo should have got his hand raised in October and that is all the inspiration that the world champion needs for this training camp.

He is coming to draw a line in the sand once and for all by beating Nattawut decisively before continuing on to the next challenge.

If the champ wants to face Nattawut at his best, you can be sure that the challenger should be well prepared to face the best version of his opponent also.

ONE 167 will air live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand. North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire card live and for free.