"You will beat all of them champ" - Fans react after Islam Makhachev lays down one-year blueprint for his lightweight title defense

Islam Makhachev has shared his blueprint for 2024 and early 2025 with fans, which included two title defenses this year and another early next year.

The lightweight champion's statement comes days after the UFC announced two massive fights at 155 pounds, including Dustin Poirier vs. Benoit Saint-Denis at UFC 299 and Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan at UFC 300.

The exclusion of Justin Gaethje's name from the recently announced list led to speculation that he may face Makhachev next, which aligns with the Dagestani's plan for this year.

Makhachev took to X earlier today and posted this:

"June 8 UFC PPV vs Gaetje, November UFC MSG vs Olivera/Arman, February 2025 vs Anybody Inshallah."

The lightweight champion's tweet was met with much excitement from fans, with many believing that he will come out on top against any opponent he faces. @KZN_za wrote this:

"You will beat all of them champ"

"Trust me, they won't let you do this. They will force you to wait for October in Abu Dhabi."

"It's going to be a great year Alhamdulillah!"

"What happened to March?"

"Perfect, both Gaethje and winner of Charles vs. Arman gets a shot"

"Let's go champ"

"Smash everybody"

Ali Abdelaziz says Islam Makhachev vs. Justin Gaethje is next

The manager of Justin Gaethje and co-manager of Islam Makhachev, Ali Abdelaziz, has now voiced his thoughts on the lightweight champion's next opponent.

Abdelaziz believes that 'The Highlight' is the most deserving contender, having defeated Rafael Fiziev via decision and Dustin Poirier via KO in 2023. He currently holds the BMF title, which he layed claim to after his victory over Poirier at UFC 291.

With top lightweight contenders Charles Oliveira, Arman Tsarukyan, and Dustin Poirier all being booked to fight, as per recent announcements, Justin Gaethje is the stand-alone contender in the division's top 5.

During a recent interview with ESPN MMA, Abdelaziz said this:

"I think it's obvious, man... Justin Gaethje's a guy [that] never wants something to be given to him. He earned it with sweat and blood and tears inside the cage. Islam Makhachev, very interested to fighting him... He said, 'Doesn't matter who, when, and how. I'll fight anybody they give me.' Justin Gaethje has earned it and Islam really excited about fighting him."

Catch Ali Abdelaziz's comments below (4:10):