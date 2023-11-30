"You will not find better in Ireland" - Conor McGregor declares the '€20' dish as his personal favorite

Conor McGregor has revealed his favorite meal from his pub, The Black Forge Inn. He has claimed it is the best dish for it's price point in all of Ireland.

Conor McGregor owns the The Black Forge Inn, which is a pub located on Drimnagh Road in Dublin, Ireland, his hometown. The UFC fighter bought the pub back in 2021 and has since made major renovations to the place.

The pub serves food and McGregor's own Forged Irish Stout. In a recent interaction on X, a fan asked him what his favorite dish on the menu is, and he responded by saying:

"Turkey and ham Christmas dinner, €20. You will not find better in Ireland. The people's pub, the most followed pub in the world. Ireland's best, @blackforgeinn."

Conor McGregor has been expanding his business portfolio through his pub and his drink, Forged Irish Stout. He keeps promoting both his pub and his drink on social media.

Forged Irish Stout was even one of the sponsors for the latest Katie Taylor fight, where she made history by becoming a two-division champion. McGregor even posed alongside Taylor and congratulated her on her achievement.

Conor McGregor speaks out against the government of Ireland for trying to use him as a scapegoat

The situation in Ireland is dire, with riots breaking out in the capital city of Dublin. Conor McGregor has been very vocal during this entire situation.

He has blamed the government for its policies and recently tweeted to express his disappointment. One fan commended McGregor for speaking up, and credited him for appeasing the situation and quelling the violence.

In response to the fan's tweet, McGregor wrote:

"Truth they don’t want to speak. Attempt to scapegoat me all you wish. If it makes you feel better, I will take it. The truth of the many failed policies of this government however, will never stop being the reason we have innocent children in hospital on life support after being stabbed by a deranged criminal, and whose current conditions are being hid from the public."

