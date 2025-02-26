“You will see a lot more in the future” - Joshua Pacio vows to scale even greater heights after ending rivalry with Jarred Brooks

Newly crowned unified and undisputed ONE strawweight MMA world champion 'The Passion' Joshua Pacio of the Philippines is moving on from his rivalry with American star 'The Monkey God' Jarred Brooks, at least for now.

Ad

The 29-year-old Lions Nation MMA co-founder closed the book on his trilogy with his American rival with a second-round technical knockout victory at ONE 171: Qatar last week.

Pacio is now free to face other challenges in his career, with a litany of top contenders at strawweight to choose from and even a potential berth at flyweight.

Speaking to the YouTube channel The MMA Superfan in a recent interview, Pacio teased big things for his future.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

'The Passion' said:

"That’s what’s important to me. But I don’t look at the past and what happened there. It happened already. So we’re here. Like I said, it’s a new season for 'The Passion' and for Lions Nation MMA. You will see a lot more in the future."

ONE 171: Qatar was broadcast live from the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail, Qatar, last Thursday, February 20. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action via replay on-demand on watch.onefc.com or on the official YouTube channel.

Ad

Joshua Pacio says hardships made trilogy world title win better: "It made this victory that much sweeter"

'The Passion' Joshua Pacio has been through a lot in his career, overcoming defeat, a harrowing ACL injury, and self-doubt to now becoming the undisputed ONE strawweight MMA world champion.

The 29-year-old couldn't help but be thankful for his journey as he looked back on his path to greatness.

Ad

'The Passion' said:

"I think for me, it made the victory sweeter. Like I said, God orchestrated it. I think it was good that we lost that first fight. The second one hurt as well. But with God’s protection and favor, I was safe. All these lessons - the injuries and the journey getting here - it made this victory that much sweeter."

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Joshua Pacio's next fight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.