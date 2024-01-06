Andrew Tate recently went on a tangent as he put gamers on blast for the time they are devoting to playing GTA 6 rather than shifting their focus to their financial situations.

The polarizing and outspoken influencer took aim at people who are more infatuated with their accomplishments in video games than they are with creating a better life for their families. He posted a video to his X account that blasted this generation and took the point of view of their future descendants in order to explain his argument.

Tate said:

"My grandfather had a chance to get my bloodline free from the eternal slavery which is guaranteed to be bestowed upon the human race and he failed us cause he was busy. Let me check his Playstation account because maybe he has a good character on GTA 6, which will make it all worth it."

'Top G' also included a caption on the tweet in which he elaborates on the importance of financial security. He mentioned that that GTA 6 is a distraction from the real world and noted that the accomplishments in the game won't matter, writing:

"Your children and grandchildren won't care about your video game accomplishments. When they are a brokie in a society with ZERO social mobility. A brokie inside a truly hardened system where every dollar is digital and you cannot move without having a permit. They won't want to hear about how good you were at video games."

Andrew Tate's tweet regarding GTA 6 [Image courtesy: @Cobratate - X]

Tate obviously isn't a fan of video games, so his tweet will likely result in a mixed response from his followers and fans.

Andrew Tate shares controversial take regarding women needing men

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan have been known for their controversial takes, and 'Top G' recently shared a controversial take regarding the idea that a woman doesn't need a man in her life.

The influencer took to his X account, where he shares his thoughts on what women look for in a man. He mentioned women not needing men is inaccurate and blasted men for not measuring up to the kind of person they need, writing:

"When women say they don't need a man. They don't mean it. What they mean is they don't need a sniveling pu**y who earns less than 5 million a year and can't bench press double his body weight. Which happens to be all of you. Trust me, she always needs a MAN. She will do anything to get one, and anything to keep one."

Andrew Tate's tweet regarding women not needing men [Image courtesy: @Cobratate - X]