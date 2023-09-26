"Your dad should have" - Dillon Danis lashes out at WWE star after she taunts him with pulling out rumors

Dillon Danis has sounded off on a WWE star after the latter taunted him and suggested that he's withdrawn from his fight against Logan Paul. Danis, a BJJ competitor and MMA athlete, is scheduled to make his boxing debut against YouTuber and WWE superstar Paul.

Heading into their fight, 'El Jefe' has made a number of extremely personal jibes against Logan Paul and his fiance Nina Agdal. Danis has posted several NSFW photos and videos of Agdal, besides also putting forth derogatory statements concerning her.

Nina Agdal subsequently secured a restraining order against Dillon Danis. The Danish supermodel is suing Danis for harassment and defamation. She has alleged that the MMA fighter illegally obtained her private content by hacking into her social media account and later posted the content in the public domain.

The Agdal-Danis legal proceedings are currently underway. Danis, for his part, has consistently indicated that Agdal's legal battle against him could possibly jeopardize his fight against Paul.

Meanwhile, Logan Paul has now posted a video to his Instagram Stories, accusing 'El Jefe' of trying to pull out of their fight. Danis, for his part, has lately garnered a reputation for withdrawing from his fights.

'The Maverick' asserted that Danis is attempting to use Agdal's lawsuit against him as an excuse to withdraw from their fight. Lambasting Danis for cyberbullying his fiance, Paul stated:

"We knew you would try to find anything you could to pull out. Such a coward, man. And people are gonna see through this, bro. Like, we know you never wanted to fight me."

Check out Paul's accusation against Danis in the video below:

On that note, WWE backstage interviewer and talk show host Kayla Braxton has now taken to Twitter (X) to criticize Dillon Danis. Addressing Danis' harassment of Agdal and potential withdrawal from the Paul fight, Braxton tweeted:

"Dillon Danis pulled out?! Hahahaha! Probably smart. After all this harassment of his girl, I’d be willing to bet Logan was going to turn his face into ground beef."

Expand Tweet

'El Jefe' responded to Kayla Braxton by making a risque comment regarding Braxton's father. Danis tweeted:

"I have not pulled out, but your dad should have."

Expand Tweet

Former UFC star could potentially replace Dillon Danis in boxing match with Logan Paul

Dillon Danis' maiden boxing bout has him going up against Logan Paul (0-1 professional boxing) in one of the two headlining matches of the MF & DAZN: X Series 10 – The Prime Card at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, UK, on October 14, 2023. Additionally, the event's other headlining fight has KSI facing Tommy Fury.

In the lead-up to the highly-anticipated boxing event, former UFC fighter and current BKFC athlete Mike Perry has been roped in as the backup/replacement fighter for the Danis-Paul bout. Considering Dillon Danis' tendency to withdraw from fights and his ongoing legal issues with Agdal, rumors are rife that Danis might end up pulling out of the fight and Paul could box Perry instead.