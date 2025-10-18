  • home icon
  "Your spirit has to be stronger than your body" - Jiri Prochazka explains the unusual methods behind his fight preparation post UFC 320

"Your spirit has to be stronger than your body" - Jiri Prochazka explains the unusual methods behind his fight preparation post UFC 320

By Rajneesh Suhas Reddy
Modified Oct 18, 2025 04:14 GMT
UFC 311: Makhachev vs Moicano - Source: Getty
Jiri Prochazka says his training methods allow him to fight freely without fear in the UFC octagon. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka is known for his unique personality and unconventional training methods, which have added a mystique to his personality and intrigued fight fans.

During a recent appearance on the Pound 4 Pound with Kamaru and Henry podcast, Prochazka shed light on the difficult situations he puts himself in and the reason behind it:

"Swimming under the ice, just touching the essence of death to be connected with the death of your mind. Totally present, connected with God, then you can do whatever you want."

He added:

"Your spirit has to be stronger than your body. This is something I'm trying to catch every time I'm stepping in the cage."

Speaking further, he added:

"It was tough training, a lot of meditation, sacrifice or suffering. All these things like putting the chilli in the eyes, or Indian ants on the hands, totally rule the mind. And then, you can be totally free in the cage."
Check out Jiri Prochazka's comments below:

Jiri Prochazka wants to fight for the title after the triumphant UFC 320 win

Since losing to Alex Pereira in the rematch, Jiri Prochazka has secured knockout wins against Jamahal Hill and, more recently, against Khalil Rountree Jr. at UFC 320.

While Pereira, who recaptured the light heavyweight title with a first-round knockout of Magomed Ankalaev, has his eyes set on the heavyweight division, Prochazka believes he should be next in line for the light heavyweight title shot.

During a recent interview with TalkSPORT, Prochazka said:

"I want to fight for the belt next. For me, it doesn't matter if it will be Alex Pereira for a belt, or if it will be Ulberg or Ankalaev, I really don't care, but right now I really want to fight for the belt." [H/t: TalkSPORT]
He added:

"Right now, I'm in the phase where I believe that I did, and I made the necessary steps to beat Alex Pereira, or whoever will be there for a title. I don't like to fight for the interim belt because I want to fight the champion.” [H/t: TalkSPORT]

Prochazka and Carlos Ulberg are considered frontrunners for the light heavyweight title shot. In his last fight, Ulberg defeated former title challenger Dominick Reyes by first-round knockout.

