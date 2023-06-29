"Your wife is a towel" - When Conor McGregor's Islamophobic comment on Khabib Nurmagomedov's partner led to massive condemnation

Conor McGregor might be one of the greatest trash talkers in UFC history, but the Irishman's mouth has gotten him in trouble on more than one occasion.

Perhaps the biggest instance of McGregor crossing the line came in 2019, when he addressed a tweet towards Khabib Nurmagomedov and his wife. In the tweet, which he deleted soon after he posted, 'The Notorious' referred to Nurmagomedov's wife as a "towel."

He wrote:

"Your wife is a towel mate."

Conor McGregor's tweet was considered highly Islamophobic, with many calling the UFC star out for his poor choice of words.

One such MMA entity to hit back at the Irishman was Ali Abdelaziz, the manager of Khabib Nurmagomedov. According to the Dominance MMA CEO, 'The Notorious' was indirectly insulting over 1.5 billion Muslims around the world. Abeldaziz also claimed McGregor was a "r*pist."

"Talking sh*t, this guy is insulting someone's wife and making fun of her religion and belief. He doesn't realize he's insulting 1.5 billion Muslims. Religion and family is a no no. You're f*cked Conor, let's see what the media is going to say now. He's a r*pist, and a b*tch."

Ali Abdelaziz @AliAbdelaziz00 Talking shit, this guy is insulting someone’s wife and making fun of her religion and belief. He doesn’t realize he’s insulting 1.5 billon Muslims. Religion and family is a no no. You’re fucked Connor, let’s see what the media is going to say now. He’s a rapist, and a bitch. Talking shit, this guy is insulting someone’s wife and making fun of her religion and belief. He doesn’t realize he’s insulting 1.5 billon Muslims. Religion and family is a no no. You’re fucked Connor, let’s see what the media is going to say now. He’s a rapist, and a bitch.

McGregor and Nurmagomedov have remained locked in a bitter rivalry since their infamous UFC 229 bout back in 2018. 'The Eagle' dominated the fight to win via a fourth-round neck crank. However, the pay-per-view is mostly remembered for the mass brawl that took place between the two camps following the fight.

Paulie Malignaggi says influencers could beat Conor McGregor in boxing

Paulie Malignaggi has once again fired shots at Conor McGregor, criticizing his boxing ability as well as claiming he wouldn't do well against influencer boxers.

Malignaggi and McGregor's beef started back in 2017 when the Irishman hired the former champion to help him prepare for Floyd Mayweather. The pair faced off twice in training and on one occasion, it appeared as though McGregor dropped the American boxer.

The clip went viral and McGregor claimed it was a knockdown, whereas Malignaggi believes he was tripped and pushed.

Boxing Memes @Boxing_memes Sparring footage of Conor McGregor knocking down Paulie Malignaggi... Sparring footage of Conor McGregor knocking down Paulie Malignaggi... https://t.co/M3moNPzuNs

The pair have remained rivals since, with Paulie Malignaggi recently firing the latest shot at 'The Notorious'.

Speaking to Lord Ping, Malignaggi claimed fighters such as Jake Paul would have no issue defeating McGregor. He said:

"He's [Conor McGregor] got no b*lls. There's no way you can get that tired unless your anxiety levels are through the roof. He gets scared in there. Jake just needs the ability to hang in there and he can start to trouble him a little. He can put himself in the position to win the fight. I think McGregor's boxing is brutally bad, but at this point, even in MMA, if you hang with him he will get uncomfortable.” [H/t Lord Ping]

