YouTuber-boxer Jake Paul seemingly blasts 'cowards' Hamas for attacks on Israeli civilians

YouTube star-turned-boxing sensation Jake Paul has never been afraid to air his views on controversial subjects on his social media platforms.

Therefore, it should come as no surprise to see ‘The Problem Child’ speaking out about one of the most shocking events in recent memory – the attack by Palestinian militant organization Hamas on Israeli civilians this past weekend.

Jake Paul posted a a simple three-word post to his X (formerly Twitter) account, which read:

"Cowards kill civilians."

The Hamas attack on Israel saw the Palestinian militant group storm over the border and attack numerous targets, including civilians. According to reports, at least 700 Israelis have been killed since the attacks began.

Since then, Israel has struck back, with the BBC reporting that almost 690 people have been killed in air strikes on the Gaza Strip that began earlier today. The civilian casualties resulting from the retaliation has also drawn criticism.

As for Jake Paul, the YouTube star has made headlines recently by apparently attempting to “manifest” a bout with boxing superstar Canelo Alvarez in the near future.

‘The Problem Child’, who defeated former UFC star Nate Diaz earlier this year, has reportedly promised to make Alvarez “feel his power,” something that has resulted in online fans labelling him delusional.

Jake Paul's next fight: Is ‘The Problem Child’ going to rematch Nate Diaz?

Jake Paul’s last trip to the boxing ring saw him defeat former UFC superstar Nate Diaz via unanimous decision on August 5.

Following the clash, the two men discussed the possibility of a rematch, and the idea of them colliding in MMA rather than boxing was also mooted. However, since then, Paul has claimed that Diaz is “ducking” a rematch with him by making unrealistic demands.

Naturally, this didn’t sit well with the UFC legend, who immediately took to Twitter to claim that he’d fight ‘The Problem Child’ tomorrow in MMA. He also suggested that New Year’s Eve could be a good time for their rematch.

