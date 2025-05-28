Yuki Yoza commends Elbrus Osmanov for surviving his leg kick onslaught: “His bones were very tough”

Yuki Yoza was surprised to see Elbrus Osmanov still standing after he had brutalized his leg for three full rounds.

The Japanese star ushered his ONE Championship career with a massive victory at ONE Friday Fights 109 last May 23 inside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

After receiving some heat early on from the aggressive Russian headhunter, Yoza shifted gears and unleashed crippling calf kicks to snap Osmanov's six-fight winning streak

In a vlog entry posted on his personal YouTube channel, Yuki Yoza commended 'The Samurai's heart and toughness for absorbing punishment that would break most fighters.

"Ah, it was fun. It felt like the World Cup. The corner team was also a dream team. My legs were stiff. His bones were very tough. That's what it was. His body was quite strong, after all."

Yuki Yoza was as good as advertised, showcasing his blinding speed, godly reflexes, and crushing power in his first foray in the home of martial arts.

With his teammates Takeru Segawa and Masaaki Noiri watching his back, the Team Vasileus star is expected to take the whole bantamweight kickboxing division by storm.

Watch Yuki Yoza's full vlog post:

Yuki Yoza says he always fights without hand wraps

While fans were mesmerized by Yuki Yoza's elite talent, they were even more impressed by his grit and toughness.

The Japanese star was bare-handed after taking off his gloves post-fight, much to the shock of everyone watching. Turns out, the former K-1 world champion abhors hand wraps.

"I've been doing Kyokushin karate since I was 6 years old," Yoza told Mitch Chilson in his in-ring interview at Lumpinee Stadium.

"In karate, you fight barehanded without gloves or bandages. For me, when I have bandages, I tense up due to my karate background, so I've been fighting without bandages since my K-1 days," he added.

The full replay of Yoza's incredible debut at ONE Friday Fights 109 is available via ONE's official YouTube channel, the ONE Super App, and watch.onefc.com. Geo restrictions may apply.

