Yuki Yoza sets higher standards despite impressive win at ONE Friday Fights 109: "I need a do-over"

Japanese striking specialist Yuki Yoza cruised to a comfortable unanimous decision win against Russian powerhouse Elbrus Osmanov at ONE Friday Fights 109 last week.

Despite getting his hand raised to kick things off in style in the promotion, the 27-year-old warrior believes it was a far cry from what he's normally used to showing inside the ring.

"No, it was totally bad. Really bad," Yuki Yoza told ONE Championship in a post-fight interview while admitting that he wants another chance to leave a lasting impression in his sophomore outing. "Yes, I need a do-over."

That said, the former K-1 champion, who rode a remarkable 10-fight winning streak heading into his debut in the promotion, did impress throughout his three-round bantamweight kickboxing showdown inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on May 23.

The Team Vasileus star sent damaging kicks in the direction of his unbeaten Russian foe from the very start until the final bell.

He caught Osmanov with a variety of push kicks, low kicks, and body kicks, and even attempted to go high, every time he advanced. When he was done there, the former K-1 champion showcased glimpses of his boxing pedigree.

In the end, Yoza earned a unanimous decision win that took him to 19-2 in his career and ended Osmanov's unbeaten 12-fight career record.

Despite seeing room for improvement, Yuki Yoza 'happy' with maiden ONE victory

While he was critical of his performance at ONE Friday Fights 109, Yuki Yoza was still more than pleased to walk out of the sold-out venue with an 11th straight triumph.

"Today I have won in this ring, in this stage of my dreams in ONE Championship. I'm very happy," he told Mitch Chilson during an in-ring interview.

What's next for the Japanese kickboxing sensation in the promotion remains to be seen. But if he can walk the talk and put on a better performance, it wouldn't take him too long to reach his ultimate ambition: ONE's coveted 26 pounds of gold.

Fight fans who missed his brilliant debut can rewatch the entire card via replay on ONE Championship's YouTube channel, the ONE Super App, and watch.onefc.com.

