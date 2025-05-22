Yuki Yoza targets fast track to ONE gold beginning with Elbrus Osmanov clash: “I want to dominate completely”

Yuki Yoza didn't join ONE Championship just for the sake of being another member of the promotion's star-studded cast. The Japanese warrior is determined to climb all his way to 26 pounds of gold.

Ahead of his promotional bow, which takes place at ONE Friday Fights 109, the Team Vasileus star sat down with ONE Championship to share his thoughts on being part of the roster.

"This long-awaited ONE debut is incredibly exciting for me, but I also understand that fans' expectations are just as high right now," the Japanese striker shared, adding that he isn't here just to make up the numbers.

"I want to dominate completely and take the shortest path to the belt. Thank you for your support."

The 27-year-old martial artist arrives in the promotion on a 10-fight winning streak, a clear sign that he hasn't slowed down one bit in his quest for greatness.

Yuki Yoza is yet to taste defeat since March 2021. More recently, he knocked out former ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Petchdam with a barrage of stinging kicks during their K-1 showdown.

Yuki Yoza is ready to impress in ONE Championship

All signs point towards another emphatic performance for Yuki Yoza when he debuts in a bantamweight kickboxing matchup inside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The Japanese talent is blessed with speed, good hands, and an ever-lasting gas tank that could come in handy against a hard-hitting machine like Elbrus Osmanov, who is yet to taste defeat across 12 career fights.

For his part, he's more than prepared to face Osmanov's explosive ways.

"He can throw back spin kicks explosively from any distance, and he's physically strong in a straightforward way. I'm very good against karate-style fighters, so I think this is a great matchup for me."

ONE Friday Fights 109 will stream live in Asia primetime this Friday, May 23. The promotion's latest outing inside the Mecca of Muay Thai will be available on ONE's official YouTube channel, the ONE Super App, and watch.onefc.com.

