Yuya Wakamatsu expects to go the distance with tough Joshua Pacio at ONE 173: “That’s what I hope for”

Yuya Wakamatsu defends his ONE flyweight MMA world title for the first time at ONE 173. While he'd like to acquire another highlight-reel finish, he'd be happy to thrill fight fans with a five-round classic against Joshua Pacio.

The ONE world champions collide in one of seven world title matchups inside Tokyo's Ariake Arena on Sunday, Nov. 16.

For Wakamatsu, this represents a perfect chance to remind the world why he's the best flyweight today.

In the opposite corner, a win for reigning ONE strawweight MMA world champion Joshua Pacio will allow him to create history and become his nation's first-ever two-division MMA king.

The 30-year-old shared how he predicts this fight will end in a recent vlog on his official YouTube channel (@YuyaWakamatsu0209). Though he will be hunting for a finish, 'Little Piranha' admits it would be equally fun and better to go the full 25 minutes with Pacio.

"In my opinion, I’d like to have a real, fierce, and action-packed fight that will last into the fifth round. Yes, that’s what I hope for," Yuya Wakamatsu said.

Watch the full clip below:

Joshua Pacio feeling "extra powerful" leading up to flyweight showdown vs. Yuya Wakamatsu

Joshua Pacio will arrive inside the Ariake Arena not only hungry for redemption, but with extra power, too.

Per 'The Passion', his first-ever training camp at flyweight couldn't have gone any better.

“I really feel extra powerful in this weight class. I feel it in training, too, particularly with my recovery," the Lions Nation MMA warrior shared, before adding how, surprisingly, fatigue hasn't even kicked in yet.

"During my training camps at strawweight, usually fatigue sets in near the end of the week. But right now, I have the same energy levels I had from the start.”

Fight fans eager to attend ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri can follow this link to secure their seats. Those watching around the globe can visit watch.onefc.com for broadcast details from their region.

Who leaves Japan with the flyweight world title in their suitcase? Will it be Yuya Wakamatsu or Pacio? Share your predictions below!

