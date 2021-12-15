Yuya Wakamatsu reveals secret tips he got from MMA legend Demetrious Johnson

Yuya Wakamatsu has been unstoppable since losing to Demetrious ‘Mighty Mouse’ Johnson. The pair locked horns in the ONE flyweight World Grand Prix at ONE: A New Era in March 2019.

He started well against the MMA icon, who was making his ONE Championship debut. However, that all changed in the second round as Johnson forced Yuya Wakamatsu to tap via guillotine choke at the 2:40 mark.

The experience taught Yuya Wakamatsu invaluable lessons.

Since then, No.3-ranked Wakamatsu has knocked out Geje Eustaquio and Kim Kyu Sung in the first round, before picking up three decision wins, the most recent of which came against Hu Yong at ONE: Winter Warriors last December 3.

Needless to say, Yuya Wakamatsu has looked like a completely different fighter in his most recent bouts.

Besides crediting his coaches at Tribe Tokyo MMA and a short stint at Sanford MMA, the 26-year-old shockingly revealed to ONE Championship that it was MMA legend ‘Mighty Mouse’ himself who gave him important advice which he has applied in this latest resurgence.

“After I finished fighting with DJ [Demetrious Johnson], I asked him a lot of questions during our fighters' trip in Phuket. I asked him how he was fighting.

“Last time, I was able to show my stamina, my ground techniques and how to fight after being taken down. This time, I was able to relax and fight [against Hu Yong] like DJ, without using my strength. I was really able to relax until just before the l fight as DJ advised and compete in the 15 minutes.”

Yuya Wakamatsu claims he wasn’t even at 100 percent in last fight

In the same interview, Yuya Wakamatsu also said that he was not at his physical best before his showdown against the Chinese superstar.

Despite that, Yuya Wakamatsu completely dominated the 15-minute battle en route to his 15th career win and a potential showdown against division king Adriano Moraes in 2022.

“I was sick before the fight, but I faced myself steadily and kept my mind focused on picking up this win for sure. That's what I learned from DJ.

“When I got to the top, I was using my head. Calmness, I mean. I always forget myself and when I'm doing well, I'm good, but when I'm not, I fall down. This time as well, I still remember it well. I really tried to relax and take deep breaths until just before the last minute.”

