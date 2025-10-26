Yuya Wakamatsu winding down camp for Joshua Pacio with intense training: “Trying out a lot of different techniques”

Yuya Wakamatsu of Japan is working non-stop for his first-ever ONE flyweight MMA world title defense.

Ad

'Little Piranha' will put his 26 pounds of gold on the line against a dangerous challenger seeking two-division supremacy. He’ll battle undisputed ONE strawweight MMA world champion Joshua Pacio at ONE 173 on November 16.

Given the caliber of his opponent, Wakamatsu is pulling out all the stops and making sure he’ll cover all bases in training.

The 30-year-old is eager to put on another epic performance in front of his loyal fanbase at Ariake Arena.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Wakamatsu said in a recent vlog post on his YouTube channel:

"I still have some time until the fight, which is on November 16. So I'm thinking of focusing on the things I haven't been able to focus on since the year started. But, I think I'm in the final stretch [of my camp]. I don't want to make my last couple of weeks of training camp too simple.”

Ad

The Tribe Tokyo MMA athlete continued;

“I'm thinking of trying out a lot of different techniques, things I don't normally do or show. Maybe I want to do mountain running, and other things to strengthen my mental…things like that."

Watch the full vlog post:

Ad

Yuya Wakamatsu ready to go five rounds against Joshua Pacio

Yuya Wakamatsu loves to go out guns blazing and finish his opponents in one round. 'Little Piranha' did that to Adriano 'Mikinho' Moraes last time out to claim the ONE flyweight MMA crown.

However, against Joshua Pacio, Wakamatsu admits the killing blow might be hard to land early.

The Japanese KO machine said he'll be ready to outlast 'The Passion' for the full 25 minutes if need be.

Ad

"In my opinion, I’d like to have a real, fierce, and action-packed fight that will last into the fifth round. Yes, that’s what I hope for," he told ONE Championship.

Follow Sportskeeda and ONE Championship for continued updates on Wakamatsu's title defense.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ted Razon Ted has been a sports writer for multiple online platforms since 2016. He specializes in MMA and basketball. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.