Zabit Magomedsharipov offered title fight for surprising UFC return

Zabit Magomedsharipov's brief stint in the UFC captivated innumerable MMA fans and experts, sparking speculation about the many untapped possibilities had he not retired.

Even today, Magomedsharipov's story remains one of the sport's most prominent "what if" stories. Meanwhile, his fans fervently speculate on potential matchups against elite featherweight contenders.

Though initial rumors suggested religious motivations for his retirement, it was later disclosed in June 2022 that the Russian fighter cited "fight disruptions and health issues" as the driving forces behind his decision to leave the sport.

According to a report by Sport24, Zabit Magomedsharipov claimed in an interview with URF Media that he was extended an enticing offer for an immediate title shot upon his potential return to the UFC. Magomedsharipov stated (translated from Russian):

"It was the same, they immediately offered a fight for the belt. But I still said no."

When questioned further about the offer and the reasons behind stepping away from the sport, he added:

“Yes, there was such an offer... I refused. I won't be back most likely. There were a lot of reasons to end a career, there is no main one among them."

Check out the full interview below (in Russian):

Watch: When Islam Makhachev edged Zabit Magomedsharipov in a close combat Sambo battle

Islam Makhachev is set to clash against Charles Oliveira at UFC 294.

Makhachev boasts an impressive Sambo career and was the world champion at 74 kilograms in 2016. His background in Russian martial art has significantly contributed to his grappling prowess in mixed martial arts.

Makhachev and Zabit Magomedsharipov, both celebrated for their outstanding grappling skills in MMA, engaged in a thrilling contest. Khabib Nurmagomedov, Makhachev's lifelong friend and mentor, could be heard offering instructions in their native language.

Watch the full bout to witness the high-level sambo skills displayed by these formidable competitors:

Magomedsharipov's UFC career has been marked by flashes of brilliance and sheer dominance. With an extensive background in combat sambo, the Dagestani fighter showcased remarkable grappling skills and striking abilities. The Russian holds notable victories over Jeremy Stephens and Calvin Kattar.