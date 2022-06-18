"I don't feel the way I used to" - Zabit Magomedsharipov shares heartfelt social media message about retirement but promises to "not leave the sport"

Zabit Magomedsharipov recently took to social media to announce his retirement from the sport of mixed martial arts.

The Russian fighter was one prospect that the entire world of MMA had its eyes on. Undefeated in the UFC, Magomedsharipov was riding a 14-fight win streak with a 18-1-0 career record.

However, after his last fight in 2019, Magomedsharipov remained absent from the octaon. In his message on Instagram, he wrote:

"Assalamu alaikum friends! I know that many of you were waiting for my return, there was not a single day that someone did not ask when is my next fight was. But I decided to end my pro sports career. Disruptions of fights, and then health problems - all this did not allow me to perform/fight earlier. I have recovered now, but I don't feel the way I used to. Thank you to everyone who has supported me for such a long time. I didn’t have time to become a champion, but I think, even without this, I hope I was able to please/entertain you. I cease to be an active athlete, but I do not leave the sport. I have something and with whom to share my knowledge. So don't say goodbye, friends!"

Magomedsharipov last fought in 2019 in a bonus-winning war against Calvin Kattar. After the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the UFC struggled to find him a fight.

While a bout against Yair Rodriguez was scheduled for August 2020, it was cancelled after Yair Rodriguez pulled out due to an ankle injury.

Unfortunately, Zabit Magomedsharipov then began his battle with a condition that threatened his immune system. The cure for the same required him to undergo surgery. It seems as though Magomedsharipov is retiring from being an active fighter and competing in matchups, but he may still practice and train as a hobby.

Aljamain Sterling details 2017 training session with Zabit Magomedsharipov

Upon hearing news of Zabit Magomedsharipov's retirement, Aljamain Sterling hopped onto his YouTube channel to recall a training session that the two had in 2017. 'Funk Master' said:

"He did knock me out, and dude, that was not fun. That guy came in there like a Samurai ninja, doing spinning kicks and sh**. I'm like, bro, I've never seen anybody do sh** like this... "Mark [Henry]brought Ramazan down for [Chris] Weidman, and he brought him [Magomedsharipov] for me, which I had no idea about. This wasn't planned, I had no idea, or I would've looked him up, see who I'm going in with. I was like, okay, I got my work cut out for me."

The entire world of MMA has had a similar response to Magomedsharipov's retirement. One ponders the accomplishments that the prodigal fighter in Magomedsharipov could have achieved had things unravelled differently.

