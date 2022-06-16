Which was Zabit Magomedsharipov's last fight before he decided to retire from active competition?

Zabit Magomedsharipov's last fight before retiring was with UFC featherweight Calvin Kattar. The fight took place in November 2019 in Moscow and saw Magomedsharipov win via unanimous decision.

Earlier this week, the Dagestan native reportedly notified the UFC of his plans to retire from active competition. Many saw the Russian as a potential future UFC featherweight champion.

At the time of retirement, Magomedsharipov holds a record of 18-1. The Russian debuted for the UFC in 2017 against Mike Santiago on a Netherlands fight card. Since his debut, the featherweight held an undefeated streak of six fights with the organization. He was scheduled to clash with Yair Rodriguez in 2020. However, the fight was canceled after Rodriguez pulled out due to an injury.

Magomedsharipov has not stepped inside the octagon since 2019. The striker's manager revealed last year that the Dagestani was suffering from an immune system problem and was scheduled to undergo surgery.

Last May, Magomedsharipov teased retirement through social media by revealing his plans to pursue a career in medicine.

Zabit Magomedsharipov "ragdolled" Aljamain Sterling during workout

In his appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling told Rogan that Zabit Magomedsharipov ragdolled him during a sparring session:

"I've talked about this before... The one with Zabit in the training room. He threw a 360 spinning ninja kick and the leg warped around my neck. I closed my eyes. I had never seen a ninja jump at me like that in a room ever. Like I'm not in shape but Ray asked me to jump in with this guy, I dont know who the hell he was but I felt like I was set up for faliure."

The UFC champion said that even though the Dagestani was only 145 pounds, he looked much bigger than sterling once Magomedsharipov took his shirt off. Sterling revealed that Magomedsharipov's diverse arsenal of kicks and judo throws caught him off guard:

"He's doing these side kicks on both sides, I'm shooting in. He's pulling me up and hitting me with these sambo throws, judo throws and I'm just getting ragdolled."

Ali Abdelaziz lauded the champion for keeping it real and talking about the incident on the podcast.

Catch the full podcast episode below:

