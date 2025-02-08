The Zach Parker vs. Mickael Diallo full video highlights are here. The two light heavyweights met in a 10-round clash of fighters in excellent. Unfortunately, Diallo entered the bout underprepared, as he stepped in on short-notice for an injured Willy Hutchinson.

Despite both men having ample punching power, no knockout came of their encounter. In a shockingly dull bout, Parker emerged victorious via unanimous decision, with the judges awarding him the win with a 98-92, 98-03, 97-94 scorecard.

But what were thte most notable moments of the bout?

Zach Parker vs. Mickael Diallo full highlights

The Zach Parker vs. Mickael Diallo fight lasted all 10 rounds, failing to live up to the expectation that it would produce fireworks on the card. Much of the bout consisted of Parker managing the distance by out-fighting Diallo from range, peppering him with jabs.

However, there was an odd lack of commitment from Parker, who didn't seem all that eager to get into pocket exchanges with Diallo. Whenever his foe advanced to close the distance in search of a Hail Mary shot, Parker was quick to initiative the clinch, often excessively.

Eventually, the referee was forced to issue warnings to both men for their clinching, which led to both men sustaining cuts. As the fight progressed, though, Diallo grew in confidence and started finding moments of success. Parker, however, countered his foe's growing activity by abusing the clinch.

The optics began to dip in Parker's favor, as he often found himself on his knees after failing to initiate the clinch. Round 8, though, yielded the most explosive moment tof the fight when Parker landed a thunderous right hand that rocked Diallo badly.

Check out Zach Parker rocking Mickael Diallo:

For a brief moment, Parker pounced, but Diallo withstood it all. By the end of the round, Diallo had survived and Parker was gasping for air. The rest of the fight devolved into heavy clinching and Diallo chasing after a Parker with zero interest in actual engagement.

Despite his best efforts, it was too little too late from Diallo, as Parker emerged victorious in one of the least entertaining bouts of both men's careers. Nevertheless, it was another win in Parker's light heavyweight run.

