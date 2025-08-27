  • home icon
  Zakaria El Jamari is ready to let his fists do the talking against Johan Ghazali at ONE Fight Night 35: "I'm training silently"

Zakaria El Jamari is ready to let his fists do the talking against Johan Ghazali at ONE Fight Night 35: "I'm training silently"

By James De Rozario
Published Aug 27, 2025 11:48 GMT
(From left) Zakaria El Jamari and Johan Ghazali trade leather on September 5. [Images: ONE Championship]
(From left) Zakaria El Jamari and Johan Ghazali trade leather on September 5. [Images: ONE Championship]

Zakaria El Jamari is taking a focused, no-nonsense approach to his preparation for Johan Ghazali, preferring to let his performance speak louder than any pre-fight words.

The Moroccan striker outlined his philosophy for handling the buildup to their flyweight Muay Thai encounter inside Bangkok's legendary Lumpinee Stadium on Friday, September 5.

While speaking with ONE Championship, Zakaria El Jamari said:

"Me, I'm training silently. Focus on my game plan. Leave the fans to talk. After the fight, only the winner can talk. Before a fight, everyone can talk about anything, but after the fight, only the winner can talk. In the ring, it's only me and Jojo – no fans."
The hard-hitting striker's minimalist approach demonstrates his belief that actions inside the ring matter more than promotional exchanges leading up to competition.

His strategic approach to ignore distractions positions him well to capitalize on Johan's recent struggles. The Superlek Gym representative is out to put his three-match skid to bed when he locks horns with the 18-year-old star inside the Thai capital city.

North American fans can watch this explosive encounter and the entire ONE Fight Night 35 card live in U.S. primetime for free on September 5, with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Johan Ghazali and Zakaria El Jamari will boil down to who can strike first and strike hard

In a matchup pitting two fighters who love to let their fists fly, this one could all come down to either athlete's ability to find the right opening and make the most of the opportunity whenever it comes.

Zakaria El Jamari's recent track record may not be too healthy, but the 35-year-old is known for his savage combinations, which helped him pick apart Thai standout Thongpoon PK Saenchai in May last year.

On Johan's end, the young Malaysian-American loves letting anyone standing across from him taste the destructive power in his fists.

With five victories coming by knockout, it wouldn't entirely be a surprise if he decides to hammer away from the sound of the bell to secure another early night out on the global stage at ONE Fight Night 35.

James De Rozario

James De Rozario

James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

Edited by Himakshu Vyas
