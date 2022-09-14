“He’s so fast and technical” - Zebaztian Kadestam not counting out Christian Lee against Kiamrian Abbasov

After scoring an impressive first-round knockout of Iuri Lapicus at ONE on Prime Video 1, Zebaztian Kadestam believes he is on the cusp of a welterweight world title opportunity.

‘The Bandit’ knows how it feels to have ONE gold wrapped around his waist having won the title at ONE: Warrior’s Dream in 2018. In his second world title defense in less than a year, Kadestam lost his crown to current reigning king Kiamrian Abbasov.

However, another fighter has announced his intent to challenge the welterweight titleholder - newly-crowned lightweight champion Christian Lee. Following his successful bid to recapture the lightweight crown against Ok Rae Yoon at ONE 160, ‘The Warrior’ expressed his desire to move up to possibly become a two-division world champion.

Asked about his thoughts on a matchup between Kiamrian Abbasov and Christian Lee in an interview with the South China Morning Post, Zebaztian Kadestam said that Lee will give up size, but can make up for it with his speed.

“I always get surprised by Christian Lee because he managed to fight these monsters and do very well for himself. I think he’s gonna be a little bit small but he’s so fast and technical so I think he’s gonna have a good chance with a lot of guys.”

Zebaztian Kadestam ready to earn welterweight title shot by defeating new ONE Championship signee Roberto Soldic

With back-to-back wins, Zebaztian Kadestam believes he could be one win away from staking his claim for a welterweight world title opportunity. Eager to make a statement, ‘The Bandit’ challenged ONE Championship’s newest all-star signee Roberto Soldic.

As a former two-division KSW champion, Soldic made a name for himself in the Polish mixed martial arts organization. With 20 career wins, 17 by way of knockout, Soldic is known for finishing fights in both impressive and devastating fashion.

The Croatian monster now brings those skills to the circle with ‘The Bandit’ lying in wait.

“I feel like the division right now we should have Ramazanov vs. Abbasov for the title and it should’ve been done already,” said Kadestam while speaking to SCMP. “If we get this fight booked [against Solidc], [then] the winner should fight for the title.”

ONE Championship is yet to confirm Soldic’s promotional debut, but fans anticipate it will come before the end of the year.

Should Zebaztian Kadestam win the Roberto Soldic lottery, it would be a huge opportunity for ‘The Bandit’ to make a statement and jump to the front of the line for a welterweight title opportunity.

