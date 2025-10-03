Zebaztian Kadestam says martial arts training and fighting is his life: “I will never trade it for anything else”

Swedish knockout artist Zebaztian Kadestam says fighting will always be a big part of his identity.The 34-year-old battle-tested veteran will make his middleweight debut against former two-division ONE World Champion ‘The Burmese Python’ Aung La N Sang at ONE Fight Night 36 in less than 24 hours.For ‘The Bandit’, the chance to face his good friend and fellow proven warrior is a great honor, especially since this will be the final fight of the 40-year-old’s decorated career.Kadestam says he lives and breathes combat sports and wouldn’t trade it for anything else in the world. The former ONE welterweight MMA world champion told the promotion in his pre-event interview:&quot;I take a lot of pride in doing what I do. I will never trade it for anything else. Zebaztian, a fighter and a teacher. It's great. I love it.&quot;Apart from bashing skulls on the global stage, Kadestam is also passionate about honing the new generation of fighters at Allstars Training Center in Solna, Sweden.‘The Bandit’ has faced tough times in his personal life, but has found solace in martial arts to help him overcome his darkest periods.He hopes to continue becoming an inspiration to up-and-coming fighters while continuing his storied career in a new weight class.ONE Fight Night 36 will air live in U.S. Primetime on October 3 from Bangkok’s iconic Lumpinee Stadium. This event is free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAung La N Sang honored to duel Zebaztian Kadestam in his final fightAung La N Sang couldn't have come up with a better opponent for the last match of his storied mixed martial arts career.'The Burmese Python' considers Zebaztian Kadestam a dear friend outside the ring.Putting their friendship aside indefinitely, the Myanmar icon expressed excitement to face 'The Bandit' in his last dance.&quot;He’s a good guy. I really like him, and I know he’s very good. And it will be a fun fight for the fans, right? We’re gonna bang, and we’re gonna put on a show,&quot; Aung La told ONE.