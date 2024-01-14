"Zero chin," "Waste of talent" - Fans react to Phil Hawes' third straight loss against Brunno Ferreira at UFC Vegas 84 

Phil Hawes' rough patch in the UFC continued on Jan. 13 as he suffered another brutal loss at UFC Vegas 84.

The 35-year-old locked horns against Brunno Ferreira in a three-round middleweight clash. The bout took place at the UFC Apex Facility in Paradise, Nevada.

The fight turned out to be a short-lived affair as Ferreira finished his opponent via knockout in the opening round of the fight.

X account named @SpinninBackFist uploaded a clip of the knockout on social media, and MMA fans took to the comments section to share their reactions to it.

Several individuals criticized Hawes' chin and his ability, or the lack thereof to absorb strikes:

"This man's chin is one of the biggest travesties."

"Phil Hawes need a chin transplant."

"Phil Hawes chin is so gone lol."

"Phil Hawes a waste of talent."

"0 chin."

One user suggested that he should part ways with the UFC and join the PFL:

"I guess it's time for him to go and be a PFL middleweight champ."

Another person argued that the 35-year-old should hang up his gloves to prevent further damage to his body:

"Man needs to retire for his safety."

One person shared that they were looking forward to this specific fight at UFC Vegas 84, and it delivered:

"This was the fight I stayed up for, lived up to the hype."

Hawes is now on a three-fight losing skid in the UFC and has also come up short in four out of his last five outings. Another point of concern is that all four of those losses have come via knockouts.

'No Hype' is currently 4-4 in the UFC and has an overall professional record of 12-6. Considering the current run, his future in the multi-billion dollar promotion is uncertain.