"Zesty is the perfect word" - Fans have a laugh as Chase Hooper drops hilarious comment on Jake Paul's choice of shorts for Ryan Bourland fight

Jake Paul vs. Ryan Bourland ended with a first-round TKO for 'The Problem Child.' But the win over a former Golden Gloves champion who was on an 18-fight win streak, did nothing but make Paul the butt of internet jokes. Among those joining in on the fun is UFC lightweight, Chase Hooper.

Hooper popped up in the comment section of an Instagram post sharing a photo collage of Paul celebrating in the ring after stopping Bourland. Hooper, however, mocked 'The Problem Child's' custom, feathery red shorts, comparing it to the frilly appearance of a salsa dress.

"Some zesty *ss shorts… bro looks like he's heading to do some salsa dancing afterwards."

Naturally, his comment drew favorable fan reactions, with one fan replying under his comment in agreement.

"The GOAT has spoken"

Another fan agreed with Hooper using the word 'zesty' as a descriptor for Paul's shorts.

"Zesty is the perfect word"

One fan even jokingly implored Hooper, who is primarily a grappler, to step into a boxing ring and beat Paul on behalf of the MMA world.

"Come on HOOPER! Beat em him up for us all! FOR THEE WORLD HOOPER, for thee world!"

Some fans, however, were critical, taking a swipe at the UFC's Venum shorts.

"Still better than Venum shorts"

Hooper is one of several MMA fighters who have reacted to Paul's win over Bourland. While the UFC lightweight expressed no interest in facing 'The Problem Child,' another fighter did, as Mike Perry recently challenged the younger Paul brother to a boxing match.

Who has Jake Paul lost to in boxing?

Jake Paul spent the earlier stages of his boxing career undefeated, racking up wins over non-fighters and over-the-hill MMA fighters. His first loss, however, occurred the first time he faced a professional boxer of similar athletic potential and age in Tommy Fury, who took 'The Problem Child' to a split-decision.

It marks the first, and thus far, only loss on Paul's record. He struggled tremendously to impose his right hand in the fight, and was forced to resort to a then unrefined check left hook. But, it wasn't enough in the face of Fury's volume and mobility.