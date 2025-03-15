  • home icon
  "Zombie girl sent her to shadow realm" – MMA fans in awe as Priscila Cachoeira delivers stunning KO win in at UFC Vegas 104 

"Zombie girl sent her to shadow realm" – MMA fans in awe as Priscila Cachoeira delivers stunning KO win in at UFC Vegas 104 

By Abhishek Nambiar
Modified Mar 15, 2025 23:39 GMT
Fans react to Priscila Cachoeira
Fans react to Priscila Cachoeira's knockout win at UFC Vegas 104. [Image[s] courtesy: @espnmma and @Haduuuucken on X]

Priscila Cachoeira wasted no time delivering a highlight-reel knockout at UFC Vegas 104.

Facing fellow Brazilian Josiane Nunes, Cachoeira came out swinging and found her mark with a devastating uppercut. She clocked the finish at the 2:46 mark of the first round.

Both fighters opened with heavy shots and traded blows in a wild exchange. Cachoeira spotted Nunes dipping her head and capitalized on the moment. She grabbed the back of Nunes’ head and launched a perfect right uppercut that dropped her opponent. The referee had no choice but to step in, sealing Cachoeira’s 13th career victory.

Check out the finish below:

Several fans took to X to react to the finish at UFC Vegas 104 and wrote:

"Goodness! 'Zombie Girl' sent her to the shadow realm."
"Should've moved to bantamweight ages ago, now look at that, round 1 KO. Let's go!."
"Please keep sleeping on these cards; they always end up so good."
"“This is the fight I like to see outside of the club” -Dominick Cruz"
"These apex cards this year have low-key been bangers."
"Right after we all complain over the woman's fight on the main card of 313, we get 2 knockouts back to back from women... No way."

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans react to Priscila Cachoeira's knockout win at UFC Vegas 104. [Screenshots courtesy: @Haduuuucken, @espnmma on X, and @ufc on Instagram]
Fans react to Priscila Cachoeira's knockout win at UFC Vegas 104. [Screenshots courtesy: @Haduuuucken, @espnmma on X, and @ufc on Instagram]

This was Cachoeira's eighth win by knockout and fourth in the UFC. She also holds the record for the fastest finish in UFC women's flyweight division history (0:40) against Shana Dobson. The victory also marked her return to the win column after a two-fight losing skid.

The Brazilian now holds a 5-6 record in the UFC. This was also her first victory in over two years, with her last win coming in August 2022 against Arianne Lipski.

Edited by Abhishek Nambiar
