"Zombie girl sent her to shadow realm" – MMA fans in awe as Priscila Cachoeira delivers stunning KO win in at UFC Vegas 104 

Priscila Cachoeira wasted no time delivering a highlight-reel knockout at UFC Vegas 104.
Facing fellow Brazilian Josiane Nunes, Cachoeira came out swinging and found her mark with a devastating uppercut. She clocked the finish at the 2:46 mark of the first round.
Both fighters opened with heavy shots and traded blows in a wild exchange. Cachoeira spotted Nunes dipping her head and capitalized on the moment. She grabbed the back of Nunes’ head and launched a perfect right uppercut that dropped her opponent. The referee had no choice but to step in, sealing Cachoeira’s 13th career victory.
Check out the finish below:
Several fans took to X to react to the finish at UFC Vegas 104 and wrote:
"Goodness! 'Zombie Girl' sent her to the shadow realm."
"Should've moved to bantamweight ages ago, now look at that, round 1 KO. Let's go!."
"Please keep sleeping on these cards; they always end up so good."
"“This is the fight I like to see outside of the club” -Dominick Cruz"
"These apex cards this year have low-key been bangers."
"Right after we all complain over the woman's fight on the main card of 313, we get 2 knockouts back to back from women... No way."
This was Cachoeira's eighth win by knockout and fourth in the UFC. She also holds the record for the fastest finish in UFC women's flyweight division history (0:40) against Shana Dobson. The victory also marked her return to the win column after a two-fight losing skid.
The Brazilian now holds a 5-6 record in the UFC. This was also her first victory in over two years, with her last win coming in August 2022 against Arianne Lipski.