Nieky Holzken shares a bit of inspiration with a fan in Reddit AMA

Dutch kickboxing legend Nieky Holzken has provided hope for aspiring kickboxing world champions that started in their early twenties.

Most world champion fighters start at a young age, progressively evolving until they become the best in the world. With that said, some people have physical or mental gifts that allow them to start at a later age and reach their goals faster.

During an Ask Me Anything session on Reddit, a fan asked Holzken this question:

“Can you become a world champion kickboxer starting at 21-24 in your opinion? Can someone with minimal experience/training go to a gym in his early 20s and emerge an elite fighter in his late 20s/early 30s? Thank you, good luck in your fight mate”

Nieky Holzken responded by saying:

“Its possible look at bas rutten and alex pereira”

Reddit interaction

Bas Rutten was one of the first superstars in mixed martial arts, and he started his professional career when he was 28 years old. The Dutch icon ended up becoming a three-time King of Pancrase Openweight Champion and a UFC heavyweight world champion.

Alex Pereira, meanwhile, was also in his late 20s when he had his first professional kickboxing bout.

Nieky Holzken has plenty of experience being a kickboxing world champion, but he’s not done chasing gold. On June 9, ‘The Natural’ returns to the ONE lightweight kickboxing division after coming up short in his last Muay Thai fight.

Holzken looks to win his second consecutive kickboxing bout by taking out Arian Sadikovic, who holds a promotional record of 1-1. Sadikovic is coming off a loss against the reigning ONE lightweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Regian Eersel. ‘Game Over’ plans to start his journey back to a title fight by taking out ‘The Natural.’

Nieky Holzken vs. Arian Sadikovic is scheduled for ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video, which goes down inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. The event can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.

Poll : 0 votes