Nieky Holzken tells young fighters to work on one basic training aspect

Nieky Holzken believes running is an important part of conditioning for a professional fighter.

This Friday night, Holzken will make his long-awaited return to the ring for a kickboxing clash with German standout Arian Sadikovic. Emanating from the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, ONE Fight Night 11 will treat fans to not one, but two ONE world title fights as Kade Ruotolo defends his ONE lightweight submission grappling world title against 121-win veteran Tommy Langaker.

In the main event of the evening, two-sport ONE world champion Regian Eersel puts his lightweight Muay Thay championship on the line against Russian knockout artist Dmitry Menshikov. But before fans see two can’t-miss world title tilts, they’ll witness the comeback of four-time GLORY Kickboxing world champion Nieky Holzken.

Ahead of his clash in The Land of Smiles, ‘The Natural’ participated in a Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything), answering questions from fans online. One such fan asked Holzken his opinion on road work as a part of his training regime.

“Road world. The OG’s are all about it, i’ve met some good younger fighters that are not about it. What do you say, Yea or no and why?”

Holzen responded, saying:

“I like running and sprints its good base condition for fighters.”

Nieky Holzken will look to put his conditioning to the test as he faces a young and hungry scrapper in Arian Sadikovic. With 22 wins in his career, ‘Game Over’ will look to get his ONE Championship run back on track after coming up short against Regian Eersel in his last outing more than a year ago. Of course, that will be much easier said than done as he meets a true kickboxing icon with more than 100 fights on his resume.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 11 live and for free in U.S. primetime on June 9.

