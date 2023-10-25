“No more problems with injuries” - Alistair Overeem says retirement has boosted his health, reveals final straw

Alistair Overeem has had a memorable career as a combat sports athlete, achieving various milestones in both MMA and kickboxing. The height of his popularity as a fighter was in the early 2010s, just around the time he was first linked to the UFC.

Many regarded the Dutchman as a future UFC heavyweight champion. Unfortunately, he never captured the crown jewel of heavyweight MMA and has since retired from fighting altogether. During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, Overeem touched on his retirement, as he spoke to Ariel Helwani.

In walking away from fighting, the Dutchman claims to now be much healthier:

"Basically, my body spoke to me. My body didn't want to do it anymore. And that came in the form of, after the Badr fight, because I had, of course, in my mind the Rico fight, but then yeah, my body didn't want to do it anymore. Energy not there, some injuries, nagging injuries. I would do what I usually did, the physical therapy, I'd work out for two-three days, then I would train again, and then boom."

When prompted by Helwani for an exact date when he realized his body couldn't withstand the stresses of fighting anymore, Alistair Overeem said the following:

"I think, like, March-ish. Like, you know what, I'm done with this, and then, no more problems with injuries. So, it's kind of interesting how that works."

After being cut from the UFC back in early 2021, Alistair Overeem made a brief return to kickboxing in October 2022 after more than a decade away. He took on kickboxing legend, Badr Hari, with whom he had fought twice before.

While Overeem initially won via unanimous decision, a positive drug test led to his win being overturned into a no-contest.

He has not fought since and is now committed to retirement.

Alistair Overeem's championships

While a UFC heavyweight title always eluded him, Alistair Overeem has found success in other major MMA promotions. He is the first, last and only heavyweight champion in Strikeforce history. He was also the first, last and only heavyweight champion in DREAM, the spiritual successor to PRIDE.

Meanwhile, in kickboxing, he is notable for scoring an upset TKO over Badr Hari in the pair's first encounter, as well as becoming the K-1 2010 World Grand Prix Champion, making him the first fighter to hold world titles in MMA and kickboxing simultaneously.