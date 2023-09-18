"No wonder this guy can't string together a sentence" - Logan Paul brutally mocks Dillon Danis' 'head conditioning' video

YouTuber turned WWE superstar Logan Paul is set to take on Bellator welterweight Dillon Danis in a boxing match on October 14. The two will go head to head on the Prime card to be held in Manchester, England.

Paul and Danis have trolled each other and gone at it relentlessly on social media and a press conference held to promote their card. Danis has gone as far as to drag Paul's fiancee and Danish model, Nina Agdal, into the trolling in the name of promoting the fight. He has posted multiple sensitive images of Agdal from her past relationships.

Logan Paul hit back in a recent series of Instagram stories where he posted a video of Dillon Danis seated in a sauna and banging his own head onto some wooden furniture.

Paul also wrote the following captions on his stories, claiming that Danis is trying to injure himself to back out of their fight.

“Dillon is already trying to injure himself so he doesn't have to fight me”

Paul also posted a clip from their faceoff where Danis is seen stuttering through a sentence, suggesting that head-banging practices led to such disorientation.

“no wonder the guy can't string together a sentence”

Check out Paul's Instagram stories as posted to X by Michael Benson:

Expand Tweet

Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis: Jake Paul steps in to defend Nina Agdal and Logan Paul from Dillon Danis

Logan Paul's brother, Jake Paul, stepped in to defend Nina Agdal after the rampant tweets from Dillon Danis.

In a recent episode of Impaulsive, the younger Paul hit back at Danis for 'exploiting Nina' and put down the attention he has generated to the insecurity of his audience.

Jake Paul said:

“When he tweets about anything other than Nina, no one cares, it doesn’t get good engagement. Yeah, he makes jokes, but it’s largely in part that he’s exploiting Nina and there are so many hurt males out there that can’t get girls and they’re the ones that are like ‘yeah, f*ck girls, f*ck women, I love what Dillon is doing’ and they know they won’t ever get a hot girl. Now they’re finding a way out to unleash their hate through this super hateful, insecure male who is clearly, clearly a very hurt person.”

'The Problem Child' is a boxer himself and had previously stated that his elder brother doesn't need him to defend himself.

Check out his full comments below [32:30]: