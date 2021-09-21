"Nobody's going to hand that out to us" - Carlos Condit believes fighters need to unite and negotiate for benefits like pensions

After announcing his retirement from the sport of MMA, Carlos Condit made an appearance on Ariel Helwani's The MMA Hour.

During the interview, the 'Natural Born Killer' touched upon many topics. They included the favorite fight of his career, why he decided to retire and what he wanted to do next.

At one point, Helwani asked whether the 37-year-old believed that at some point in the future MMA fighters would start getting pensions. Carlos Condit responded by saying:

"I hope so. I mean, I think that there's a lot of improvements to be made but that's gonna be on us. That's gonna be on fighters to make that happen. Nobody's gonna just hand that out to us... We have to negotiate it, know our worth and know that we are the ones that make the sport."

Catch Carlos Condit's full appearance on The MMA Hour below:

Carlos Condit's illustrious MMA career

Nearly two decades after becoming a professional MMA fighter, UFC welterweight Carlos Condit called it quits on September 16.

'Natural Born Killer' was known for his glorious wars with Georges St-Pierre, Robbie Lawler and Johny Hendricks. Condit also won the interim UFC welterweight championship by defeating Nick Diaz at UFC 143.

The 37-year-old last competed in the octagon at UFC 264. Condit's farewell fight did not go his way. He lost to Max Griffin via a unanimous decision.

After the announcement of his retirement, wishes poured in from every corner of the MMA community.

ESPN MMA @espnmma



The now retired Very few fighters can claim to have had GSP on the ropes.The now retired @CarlosCondit is one of them 😤 Very few fighters can claim to have had GSP on the ropes.



The now retired @CarlosCondit is one of them 😤 https://t.co/cOe2quvOBh

Stephie Haynes @CrooklynMMA #NaturalBornKiller



🥂 Thank you @CarlosCondit for all the thrilling fights and exemplary sportsmanship you've given us. You've had an amazing 19 years in the sport and hopefully, you'll have an even better post-fight career doing something else you love. #NBK Thank you @CarlosCondit for all the thrilling fights and exemplary sportsmanship you've given us. You've had an amazing 19 years in the sport and hopefully, you'll have an even better post-fight career doing something else you love. #NBK #NaturalBornKiller



🥂 https://t.co/IxUD8IDtSz

Shaheen Al-Shatti @shaunalshatti



Photo of course by the GOAT What it looked like to go five rounds with a prime Carlos Condit back in the good old days.Photo of course by the GOAT @allelbows What it looked like to go five rounds with a prime Carlos Condit back in the good old days.



Photo of course by the GOAT @allelbows. https://t.co/M6Ve0W34gi

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones also posted a heartfelt message to his Instagram account. 'Bones' thanked the 37-year-old for being an inspiration.

"Carlos, my brother, you have kicked lots of ass, won world titles, traveled the world, built excellent relationships, and have made lots of money. I will say your MMA career was a great success. Thank you for being an inspiration over the years. I respect you more than you will ever realize. I know you’re going to kill it in whatever it is you decide to do next. Always in your corner," wrote Jon Jones.

