"Always in your corner" - Jon Jones wishes friend and teammate Carlos Condit 'happy retirement' with a heartfelt social media post

Throughout his storied career, Jon Jones has made a number of friends and enemies. Carlos Condit is one such friend that has been at Jones' side since the very beginning. As he prepares to kiss the sport goodbye, Jon Jones took the time to bid farewell to his teammate.

In a post on social media, Jon Jones offered Carlos Condit a few words of gratitude. The heartwarming message was accompanied by a series of photographs of them together in the gym and more.

"Carlos, my brother, you have kicked lots of ass, won world titles, traveled the world, built excellent relationships, and have made lots of money. I will say your MMA career was a great success. Thank you for being an inspiration over the years. I respect you more than you will ever realize. I know you’re going to kill it in whatever it is you decide to do next. Always in your corner," wrote Jon Jones.

When Carlos Condit described the experience of training with Jon Jones

While in conversation with ESPN way back in 2015, Condit offered some insight into the experience of training with a stalwart like Jon Jones. He described how the team had already recognized his star power and his potential for greatness.

"The team is very proud of him, he's obviously got the talent and he works his butt off, so a combination of the two is pretty unstoppable. The sky's the limit for Jon. I feel honoured to work with him because he's going to be one of the greats. Whatever you show Jon in training, he just kind of soaks it up like a sponge. His body type is perfect for jiu-jitsu, especially guard jiu-jitsu," said Carlos Condit.

Also Read

At the tail end of his career, Carlos Condit will have made a tremendous amount of memories with Jon Jones that they will certainly cherish. It is most gratifying to see that the same can be said for 'Bones' as well.

From Conor McGregor to Paddy Pimblett, follow our extensive MMA coverage right here!

Edited by Avinash Tewari