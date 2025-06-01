Noche UFC 3 moved to San Antonio, Maycee Barber forced out of UFC Vegas 107 minutes before main event, Minty Bets fumbles, and more: MMA News Roundup

The UFC sees a major venue change for Noche card, Maycee Barber unable to compete at UFC Vegas 107 in never-before-seen event and Minty Bets falls flat during live broadcast. Find out more details in today's (June 1) Sportskeeda daily news roundup.

#3. Noche UFC 3 moves to Texas

Noche UFC 3 was initially scheduled to take place in Guadalajara, Mexico at the Arena Guadalajara on Sept. 13. However, with the venue still being constructed, delays in the progress of the construction has seen the MMA promotion resort to moving the event entirely. Instead, the card will now take place at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas.

Furthermore, the Noche card was set to be a pay-per-view card.. However, the card will now be a Fight Night event, and will no longer feature a title fight. The news was confirmed on May 31, as the promotion posted this online:

#2. Maycee Barber suffers last-second withdrawal from UFC Vegas 107

UFC Vegas 107 was scheduled to be headlined by a women's flyweight clash between Erin Blanchfield and Maycee Barber, two touted future title challengers. However, in a shocking turn of events, it was announced that Barber was ruled out of the fight seconds before she was expected to walk to the octagon.

'The Future' has suffered some serious medical issues over the past 12 months, with speculation being that her withdrawal against Blanchfield could be connected to her previous health issues. It was confirmed by 'Cold Blooded' that Barber had suffered a seizure prior to her walking out, leading to a doctor canceling the contest.

Blanchfield was interviewed by Megan Olivi after the announcement, where she said:

"Hunter [Campbell] came in [to our locker room] and was saying that [Barber] was having a seizure and she was having medical issues and that she's not going to be able to fight."

#1. Minty Bets suffered on-air blunder

Minty Bets, who was recently signed by the UFC to serve as their on-air sports betting advisor, suffered an awkward moment during the most recent event, headlined by Erin Blanchfield vs. Maycee Barber.

Ahead of the first fight of the main card between Zachary Reese and Dusko Todorovic, Bets discussed her betting strategy for the fight. However, she appeared to be lost for words for several moments, causing a number of reactions from fans.

She said:

"I've got to find something similar for a better price. Excuse me, I've got to find something similar for a better price. Oops, I'm so sorry. I've got to find something similar for a better price and I am betting on, oh my goodness, sorry."

