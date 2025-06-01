  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • Noche UFC 3 moved to San Antonio, Maycee Barber forced out of UFC Vegas 107 minutes before main event, Minty Bets fumbles, and more: MMA News Roundup

Noche UFC 3 moved to San Antonio, Maycee Barber forced out of UFC Vegas 107 minutes before main event, Minty Bets fumbles, and more: MMA News Roundup

By Liam Fresen
Modified Jun 01, 2025 14:30 GMT
Maycee Barber (pictured) suffers never-seen-before incident leading to UFC Vegas 107 fight cancellation [Image courtesy: Getty Images]
Maycee Barber (pictured) suffers never-seen-before incident leading to UFC Vegas 107 fight cancellation [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

The UFC sees a major venue change for Noche card, Maycee Barber unable to compete at UFC Vegas 107 in never-before-seen event and Minty Bets falls flat during live broadcast. Find out more details in today's (June 1) Sportskeeda daily news roundup.

Ad

#3. Noche UFC 3 moves to Texas

Noche UFC 3 was initially scheduled to take place in Guadalajara, Mexico at the Arena Guadalajara on Sept. 13. However, with the venue still being constructed, delays in the progress of the construction has seen the MMA promotion resort to moving the event entirely. Instead, the card will now take place at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Furthermore, the Noche card was set to be a pay-per-view card.. However, the card will now be a Fight Night event, and will no longer feature a title fight. The news was confirmed on May 31, as the promotion posted this online:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

#2. Maycee Barber suffers last-second withdrawal from UFC Vegas 107

UFC Vegas 107 was scheduled to be headlined by a women's flyweight clash between Erin Blanchfield and Maycee Barber, two touted future title challengers. However, in a shocking turn of events, it was announced that Barber was ruled out of the fight seconds before she was expected to walk to the octagon.

'The Future' has suffered some serious medical issues over the past 12 months, with speculation being that her withdrawal against Blanchfield could be connected to her previous health issues. It was confirmed by 'Cold Blooded' that Barber had suffered a seizure prior to her walking out, leading to a doctor canceling the contest.

Ad

Blanchfield was interviewed by Megan Olivi after the announcement, where she said:

"Hunter [Campbell] came in [to our locker room] and was saying that [Barber] was having a seizure and she was having medical issues and that she's not going to be able to fight."

Check out Erin Blanchfield's comments below:

Ad

#1. Minty Bets suffered on-air blunder

Minty Bets, who was recently signed by the UFC to serve as their on-air sports betting advisor, suffered an awkward moment during the most recent event, headlined by Erin Blanchfield vs. Maycee Barber.

Ahead of the first fight of the main card between Zachary Reese and Dusko Todorovic, Bets discussed her betting strategy for the fight. However, she appeared to be lost for words for several moments, causing a number of reactions from fans.

Ad

She said:

"I've got to find something similar for a better price. Excuse me, I've got to find something similar for a better price. Oops, I'm so sorry. I've got to find something similar for a better price and I am betting on, oh my goodness, sorry."

Check out the incident below:

About the author
Liam Fresen

Liam Fresen

Twitter icon

Liam is a MMA and Boxing writer at Sportskeeda. His journey into MMA journalism began with a high school diploma in 2017, but his passion for writing led him to diverse experiences, including internships in research and writing roles and accounting work.

Liam's fascination with MMA was sparked by Conor McGregor, with Dustin Poirier's bout against Dan Hooker in 2020 sealing his love for the sport. Poirier remains Liam's favorite fighter, whom he admires for his attitude, fighting style, and persona both inside and outside the cage. He is an advocate for the removal of the 12-6 elbow rule in MMA.

Liam strives to report precise and relevant information by cross-checking his work, reaching out to relevant sources for comments, and adhering to Sportskeeda's guidelines. His work has been recognized on popular MMA platforms, with his article headlines featuring in YouTube recaps and appearing onscreen during an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience.

Outside of work, Liam enjoys playing cricket, practising Brazilian jiu-jitsu, cooking, music, and reading.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Liam Fresen
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications