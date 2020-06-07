Notorious Out: Is Conor McGregor actually retiring for good this time?

Is Conor McGregor jumping on the Jorge Masvidal-Jon Jones bandwagon?

The Irishman has announced his retirment from the sport once again.

Conor McGregor

Amid the incredible UFC 250 pay-per-view, former UFC Double Champion, Conor McGregor took to Twitter in order to announce his retirement from the sport of Mixed Martial Arts once again, in a shocking turn of events.

But, is McGregor actually retiring from the sport of MMA for good, once again?

In the past, Conor McGregor has announced his "retirement" on several occasions from the game. However, as it turned out, McGregor went on to make his return to the sport, despite thanking everyone for the cheese.

Conor McGregor announces his retirement once again

Conor McGregor is arguably the UFC's biggest superstar today and despite being away from the sport for some time, the Irishman still remains a sensational draw for the promotion. The former UFC Lightweight Champion made a triumphant return to the Octagon at UFC 246 and defeated Donald Cerrone within 40 seconds, to mark an incredible comeback.

With the UFC's Lightweight and Welterweight Division stacked than ever, it would seem like McGregor would prefer to stick around and compete against some of the finest names in the business but the Irishman has announced his retirement via Twitter.

Hey guys I’ve decided to retire from fighting.

Thank you all for the amazing memories! What a ride it’s been!

Here is a picture of myself and my mother in Las Vegas post one of my World title wins!

Pick the home of your dreams Mags I love you!

Whatever you desire it’s yours ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Dh4ijsZacZ — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 7, 2020

However, with the recent announcements made by Jon Jones and Jorge Masvidal, two of UFC's biggest names, who accused the promotion of not paying their fighters the amount that they deserve, is it possible that McGregor is also joining in support of both 'Bones' and 'Gamebred'?

'The Notorious One' took to social media and wrote that he has decided to retire from fighting and thanked everyone who has been a part of his incredible journey and ride, so far. McGregor also posted a picture of himself with his mom, post his world-title in Las Vegas, Nevada from a few years ago and finished by asking everyone to desire whatever they wish to.

Many fight fans believe that McGregor could be turning up the ploy amid the claims made by Masvidal and Jones or the man is simply trolling around with us for good. Guess, we'll have to wait and see what's actually in store for 'The Notorious One'.

Is Conor McGregor retiring for good?

McGregor is currently coming off a huge win in the UFC, in what was his last outing in the Octagon. However, it is of no surprise that the Irishman could possibly be trolling his fans once again, given how he previously announced his retirement from the game but eventually made a comeback.

With Justin Gaethje recently winning the interim UFC Lightweight Championship by defeating Tony Ferguson, 'The Highlight' is in line for an Undisputed Title bout against reigning champ Khabib Nurmagomedov. Either of the two men could eventually face McGregor at some point down the road, however, there have also been talks of the Irishman potentially facing Nate Diaz in a trilogy bout.

With the UFC Lightweight Division being stacked with names such as Khabib, Justin Gaethje, Dustin Poirier, and Tony Ferguson, the options are endless for McGregor at 155. Whereas, at 170, there have been potential talks of McGregor facing reigning UFC Welterweight Champion, Kamaru Usman, or Jorge Masvidal.

Will McGregor be returning to the Octagon once UFC shifts over to the UFC Fight Island or is he hanging up his gloves the one final time?