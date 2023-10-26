"Old man in the room wasn’t even paying attention" - Dillon Danis dismisses Logan Paul's VADA testing results as "a joke"

Dillon Danis recently lost to Logan Paul in a boxing match that took place on October 14. After mounting almost no meaningful offense throughout most of the bout, Danis attempted, and failed, a takedown and guillotine choke before inciting a brawl that led to his disqualification.

Despite the loss and Logan Paul's return to the squared circle of professional wrestling, Dillon Danis has kept the pair's feud alive on social media. The former Bellator fighter recently reacted to Paul posting his VADA test results on X. He rejected the test results as evidence that Paul doesn't use steroids.

Instead, he has doubled down on his accusations that Logan Paul abuses performance-enhancing drugs:

"The testing was a joke, literally. Piss test after fight, famously easy to beat. Old man in the room wasn’t even paying attention. You're a juicehead, and you proved that with the way the testing was done."

It marks the continuation of the pair's feud, as Dillon Danis also recently shared a picture of his rival in the company of an unidentified woman, with a caption that accused Logan Paul of cheating on his fiancée, Nina Agdal. Despite his attempts at resuming the pair's feud, Paul has largely ignored Danis' efforts.

Meanwhile, Danis has begun a public campaign to get himself signed to the UFC, where he has already challenged two-division action fighter Kevin Holland, even labeling him an easy fight. His claim drew a quick response from Holland, who has never shied away from verbal spats with other fighters, opponents or otherwise.

Dillon Danis' Bellator release

Bellator MMA has been rumored to either be up for sale or going under. The promotion once served as a home for Dillon Danis, who briefly pursued MMA, amassing an undefeated 2-0 record, before being sidelined by a crippling knee injury, which has kept him out of the cage since 2019.

Despite his absence, Bellator president Scott Coker expressed an interest in booking Danis for a fight. However, Danis claims this wasn't the case. Furthermore, the SBG Ireland fighter is said to have paid the promotion $100,000 to allow him to box Logan Paul.

Not long after his loss to Logan Paul, a recent tweet from Ariel Helwani revealed that Danis has been released from his Bellator contract and is now a free agent.