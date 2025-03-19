ONE 172 predictions: Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom vs. Kana Morimoto

It's going to be one high-octane affair when Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom and Kana Morimoto throw down in the first of five world title bouts at the historic ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang.

These two top female strikers are ready to steal the show this Sunday, March 23, at Saitama Super Arena.

At just 23 years old, Phetjeeja already has a resume most fighters can only dream of. 'The Queen', who already has an astonishing 208 career victories to her name, will look to extend that ridiculous streak by making sure the atomweight kickboxing world title stays in Thailand.

The Sor Dechapan Gym standout remains perfect in six fights in ONE, including back-to-back victories over arguably two of the most accomplished female strikers in the world, Anissa Meksen and Janet Todd.

However, Phetjeeja's first world title defense won't be a walk in the park. Enter Kana, who will look to notch the biggest win of her career in front of her loyal Japanese fans.

'Krusher Queen' is no stranger to high-pressure fights, considering she was a former K-1 Flyweight World Champion.

The Team Aftermath star acknowledges that this could be the final run of her illustrious career and would love nothing more than to capture the atomweight kickboxing world championship.

Prediction for ONE 172 matchup between Phetjeeja and Kana

Phetjeeja loves to stalk her prey as soon as the bell rings, and I expect her to take the center of the circle to dictate the pace of this match with her forward pressure.

'The Queen' should employ a similar tactic in her monumental win over Janet Todd and pepper Kana's mid-section with body kicks from mid-range and punish her with punch combos to the head when she tries to check it.

The challenger's footwork and movement will be key to avoiding Phetjeeja's power side, while also finding angles for her sharp counterstrikes. Kana's speed advantage should give her opportunities to land her signature hooks.

However, I see Phetjeeja weathering the early assault and turning on the jets in the championship rounds.

The atomweight kickboxing queen already questioned Kana's endurance and believes she could bring her to deep waters. Phetjeeja should amp up the volume and finish strong to retain her 26 pounds of gold.

Prediction: Phetjeeja via decision

Head over to watch.onefc.com to purchase the pay-per-view of ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang.

