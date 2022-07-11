Watch: ONE bantamweight Fabricio Andrade attempts Van Damme split

Ever since his highlight-reel liver-kick knockout of Kwon Won Il at ONE 158, Fabricio Andrade has made it known that his next target is ONE bantamweight world champion John Lineker.

Scrolling through Fabricio Andrade’s Instagram, you are likely to find multiple video clips of the No. 2 ranked bantamweight working

on his striking skills. Recently, ‘Wonder Boy’ gave fans a taste of his flexibility, showing off his splits reminiscent of something you’d typically see in a Jean Claude Van Damme film.

Many fans pointed out Andrade’s tribute of sorts to the legendary martial arts actor in the comments. The pose ‘Wonder Boy’ held is most associated with the 1988 film ‘Bloodsport’ which featured Van Damme as a U.S. soldier who enters the Kumite, a secret underground martial arts competition held every five years.

On a meager budget of two million dollars, ‘Bloodsport’ went on to be highly successful, grossing 50 million worldwide and helping to launch the career of Van Damme.

He would go on to become one of the biggest action stars in the world from the late 80s through the mid-90s and helped inspire the next generation of martial artists.

Through the years, the “Van Damme” split has become somewhat of an iconic representation of the popular martial arts movies from that time period.

Fabricio Andrade plans to finish John Lineker faster than he finished Kwon Won Il at ONE 158

Since his 62-second knockout of Kwon Won Il at ONE 158 in June, Fabricio Andrade has been readying himself for a potential bout with reigning bantamweight world champion John Lineker.

In an interview with Combat Press, ‘Wonder Boy’ talked about a world title clash with ‘Hands of Stone’ and his intention to finish it quickly:

“I definitely put myself as a favorite, not only from my last performances but also because I am a more skilled fighter than he is. And my goal is to finish this fight faster than the last one.”

When asked what he believes to be Lineker’s most dangerous weapon, ‘Wonder Boy’ acknowledged the power that ‘Hands of Stone’ wields. However, Andrade is confident in his own ability to avoid damage and employ his well-rounded skillset:

“The only thing he has are punches, and he catch guys [who don’t] know how to defend. But I don’t think he can do anything good against me.”

ONE Championship has not officially announced a date for the highly anticipated bout, but both fighters have openly acknowledged that a clash between the two is expected:

“Lineker is the most important fight of my career and also the fight to take me to the next level. So I am excited.”

