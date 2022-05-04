"Can’t wait" - Grappling phenom Danielle Kelly is stoked for ONE Championship 157

ONE Championship grappling prodigy Danielle Kelly isn't the only one stoked for the company's next event, ONE 157: Petchmorakot vs. Vienot. The 16-bout card will showcase fights across Muay Thai, kickboxing, MMA and submission grappling.

ONE Championship released the full card on their Instagram page just recently. The caption said:

“🔥 ONE 157 FIGHT CARD 🔥 Get ready for two Muay Thai World Titles and the first round of the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix, featuring Rodtang, Jonathan Haggerty, and MORE 👑 Plus, BJJ phenoms Kade and Tye Ruotolo make their ONE submission grappling debuts against the legendary Shinya Aoki and Garry Tonon!”

ONE flyweight Muay Thai champion Petchmorkaot Petchyindee will defend his throne against Jimmy Vienot in the main event. In the co-main event, ONE strawweight Muay Thai champ Prajanchai PK.Saenchai will lock horns with Joseph Lasiri for the title.

Elsewhere on the card, the much-anticipated ONE flyweight Muay Thai Grand Prix tournament will see the best flyweights clash in six different bouts. The showcase of Muay Thai in this event is a kickboxer's slice of heaven.

Grappling star Danielle Kelly, however, is excited for more than just the kickboxing bouts. The rising grappling star is undoubtedly stoked to see submission grappling getting featured prominently on the card. In her comment, Kelly said:

"🔥🔥🔥🔥 can’t wait"

We can't wait indeed. The card will feature the debut of jiu-jitsu's first child star tandem, the Rutuolo Twins, as they clash with grappling legends Garry Tonon and Shinya Aoki.

ONE Championship 157 will feature the best in grappling alongside the best in Muay Thai, MMA and kickboxing

ONE 157 will feature some of the best grapplers in the world. On the main card, prodigious Brazilian jiu-jitsu standouts Kade and Tye Ruotolo will debut inside the circle. Against them will be two of the most decorated and legendary grapplers in the history of the game, Garry 'The Lion Killer' Tonon and Shinya 'Tobikan Judan' Aoki.

ONE Championship is certainly creating submission grappling bouts that cater to both hardcore and casual fans of the sport. Tonon and Aoki are perhaps two of the more recognizable names in jiu-jitsu outside the circles of hardcore fans. The Ruotolo Twins, however, are just getting introduced to the world stage.

Pitting these grapplers against each other in front of a global audience will put a large spotlight on submission grappling like never before.

Also on the card is the third pro MMA fight of arguably the most decorated jiu-jitsu athlete of all time, Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida. After his original bout against Oumar 'Reug Reug' Kane was canceled for undisclosed reasons, 'Buchecha' has been given a new opponent in Brazilian finisher, Hugo Cunha.

