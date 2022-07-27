“Really going to take ONE Championship to another level” - Christian Lee excited for ONE on Prime Video

Former ONE lightweight world champion Christian Lee is excited to see ONE Championship make headway into the US market with its new partnership with Amazon Prime Video.

The Singapore-American standout will feature in the main event of ONE 160 as he attempts to recapture the lightweight world title from South Korean MMA striker Ok Rae Yoon on Friday, August 26.

With ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs Johnson II taking place hours later, Lee is thrilled at the prospect of performing live for his native country in the near future as well.

He told ONE:

“I think this deal with Amazon Prime is really going to take ONE Championship to another level, especially as they break into the US market... I’m glad to see how ONE Championship is just stepping up their game and getting to bigger and bigger platforms. I’m glad and I’m honored to be a part of it.”

Watch the highlights from the ONE on Prime Video press conference below:

The entire organization and its star athletes are in agreement with the historic partnership. Their exposure to North American markets will bring their brand of authentic martial arts to land opportunities, which also means a more established footprint in the US.

The recent announcement of a plan to host events in more countries in 2023 demonstrates how invested ONE is in globalizing the world of martial arts as a legitimate multi-disciplined sport. Christian Lee for one, is stoked to see what future will hold for the growing organization.

Christian Lee wants to recapture his crown with TKO finish of Ok Rae Yoon

Christian Lee returns to the circle on August 26 with some unfinished business to settle. Lee didn’t mince words when he told critics that he was the rightful world champion back in 2021.

Long story short, Lee felt he did enough to beat Ok Rae Yoon in their first world title matchup at ONE: Revolution and was upset with the judges’ final decision.

Hoping to avoid going the distance again, The Warrior’ predicted a TKO ending over his South Korean rival. He told SCMP MMA that he sees “a first-round knockout.”

Watch the full interview below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far