3 reasons why Andre Galvao can upset undefeated MMA world champion Reinier de Ridder at ONE X

Multi-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion Andre Galvao has a tough assignment in the co-main event of ONE X: Part I on Saturday, March 26.

Nevertheless, if there's anyone capable of exposing Reinier ‘The Dutch Knight’ de Ridder’s grappling flaws, it's him.

The promotion certainly struck gold when Galvao agreed to make his debut in a middleweight submission grappling contest against the two-division MMA world champion. It'll go down on the first card of the promotion’s three-part 10-year anniversary spectacle.

Galvao, a fourth-degree BJJ black belt, has taken out some big names from MMA, including Rafael dos Anjos, Gunnar Nelson, Chael Sonnen and Chris Weidman in the past, and he'll fancy his chances against de Ridder at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

His five IBJJF World Championship medals mean that fans would be wise to fancy the 39-year-old athlete, too.

A victory against ‘The Dutch Knight’ won't come easy, but here are three reasons why we believe the Brazilian can leave the Circle victorious on his ONE Championship debut.

#3. Experience – and lots of it

Galvao doesn’t just bring Brazilian jiu-jitsu skills to the mats. He consistently exhibits that and a lot of other finer details of the grappling discipline every time he puts his skills under the spotlight against fellow BJJ black belts.

Practitioners of ‘the gentle art’ come from various lineages and all with a different bag of tricks. Galvao seems to be able to recognize this without much trouble. He often gets himself out of complex scenarios by blending his experience with a strong knowledge of BJJ.

While there's an array of different videos out there showing Galvao's expertise in taking control of an opponent, his 2019 ADCC super-fight with longtime foe Felipe Pena is a more perfect example than most.

The ADCC icon never rushed for a takedown, nor did he force himself into a slugfest on the ground. Instead, he focused on grabbing his foe’s head, draining his stamina in the stand-up and shooting in for a single leg takedown when his rival least expected it.

It’s something not many athletes would do, but Galvao nailed it perfectly. He got himself into a myriad of submission opportunities from top mount before he eventually took home the win in overtime to pick up his fourth ADCC super-fight title.

#2. Calm and ruthless at the same time

In the world of MMA, fighters who are equipped with Brazilian jiu-jitsu knowledge are often seen rushing for takedowns, trying to maintain pressure from the top, avoiding being trapped from guard and looking to take home a quick highlight-reel submission win.

None of this seems like they will work on Galvao. He's an athlete who has an eye for staying one step ahead of his rivals on the mats. If de Ridder tries to hurry in for a takedown, or if he manages to get the Brazilian's back on the canvas, it may not be a walk in the park for the Dutch fighter.

‘The Dutch Knight’ has taken out Aung La N Sang, Kiamrian Abbasov and Leandro Ataides with these tactics, but fans can expect the grappling wizard from Sao Paulo to fend them off with ease.

Like de Ridder, one of Galvao’s go-to moves in the world of grappling is his chokes. So, if the Brazilian finds himself on the receiving end of one, he'll try to patiently work his way out and maybe trap the double world champion with a couple of his trademark chokes in the process.

#1. Phenomenal gas tank

Like pure wrestlers, submission grappling athletes can often compete at full pace without displaying signs of slowing in 20-minute rounds.

Galvao is well used to these long stints on the mat and his submission grappling contest against ‘The Dutch Knight’ is set to be a single round of 12 minutes. With that in mind, fans shouldn't be concerned about whether or not the Brazilian will run out of energy against his younger opponent.

The Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion has spent decades sharpening his tools against submission wizards from across the globe. He'll certainly be ready to take the contest to his rival should de Ridder stay patient while finding the perfect opening.

Galvao is eager to get his career off and running at the Singapore-based promotion. The well-decorated debutant won't hesitate to get himself tangled in any situation on the canvas, as long as it allows him to leave his mark on the global stage.

Fans can see exactly why the Brazilian is widely regarded as a grappling icon at ONE X, which goes live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Saturday, March 26.

