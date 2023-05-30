The beef between OnlyF*ns stars Astrid Wett and Alexa Grace does not seem to be ending anytime soon.

The two were involved in a physical altercation earlier this month at the KSI vs. Joe Fournier press conference after Grace threw water at Wett. They ultimately had to be separated by security before things escalated further.

Following the incident, Alexia Grace went on to steal Astrid Wett's MISFITS boxing belt.

Now, in an attempt to take revenge, Wett recently spray-painted Grace's car. However, the revenge turned out to be rather hilarious as she misspelt the word 'Thief'.

In the video, Wett was heard saying:

"Just heard that Alexia's car is nearby, luckily, I've got something in my car for her."

Watch the clip below:

Astrid Wett, an OnlyF*ns model is currently signed to KSI's MisFits Boxing and is 2-0 in her influencer boxing run and has beaten TikToker Keeley Colbran and AJ Bunker.

On the flip side, Alexia Grace is also an OnlyF*ns model who was a flight attendant. She quit her job in 2021 to focus on creating content.

Fans react to Astrid Wett spray painting Alexia Grace's car

While Astrid Wett's move may be a little out of line, it has certainly done a lot to build up the hype around a potential matchup against Alexia Grace. Moreover, it also got fans talking online.

Reacting to the same, fans have flooded the comment section of Wett's video. Take a look at some of the reactions below:

"That's how all combat sports athletes will have to act in a few years just to sell tickets and PPVs. All these YouTubers will have kids who want to "fight" like their parents. And their version of hyping a fight will be this. How old are these people? Real question."

"That's how all combat sports athletes will have to act in a few years just to sell tickets and PPVs. All these YouTubers will have kids who want to "fight" like their parents. And their version of hyping a fight will be this. How old are these people? Real question."

“This is boxing in 2023” is f**king sad"

"This is boxing in 2023" is f**king sad"

"Why do people film themselves committing crimes and post it on social media lmfao"

"Why do people film themselves committing crimes and post it on social media lmfao"

"All that effort to misspell ‘thief’"

"There was no way she did all of that and spelled it wrong"

"There was no way she did all of that and spelled it wrong"

"Of course it's a set up she can't spell and why walk away when she arrives in a car plus a large police van parked up and sure if she had tried it they would've stopped her"

"Of course it's a set up she can't spell and why walk away when she arrives in a car plus a large police van parked up and sure if she had tried it they would've stopped her"

"You spelt it wrong and the car damage is going to cost you more then you belt so petty"

"You spelt it wrong and the car damage is going to cost you more then you belt so petty"

"Not sure what the worst crime is here . The criminal damage or the spelling of the word thief ……"

"Not sure what the worst crime is here . The criminal damage or the spelling of the word thief ……"

