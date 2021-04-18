'Oscar De La Hoya is plastered' - Daniel Cormier and Twitter were enthralled by the boxing legend's bizarre Triller appearance

Former UFC double champion Daniel Cormier joined Twitteratti to comment on Oscar De La Hoya's appearance on Triller Fight Club tonight.

Oscar De La Hoya, 48, is expected to make his return to the ring in June this year. Discussing his comeback, the former world titleholder was seen on the commentary panel for the Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren fight card. Throughout the Frank Mir vs. Steve Cunningham fight, De La Hoya went on several bizarre rants that made the Twitterverse question the former champion's sobriety.

ESPN journalist Ariel Helwani pointed out that Oscar De La Hoya was "buzzing" at the Triller event tonight.

Daniel Cormier responded to Helwani's tweet, claiming that De La Hoya looked "plastered" during his commentary stint.

Addiction made Oscar De La Hoya contemplate suicide

Oscar De La Hoya's problems with alcohol and drug addiction were in the news in 2011. In an interview with Univision, the former champion revealed that he once contemplated suicide as a result of his drug addictions.

“Rock bottom was recently. Within a couple of years, just thinking if my life was even worth it. I don’t have the strength, I don’t have the courage to take my own life but I was thinking about it. There were drugs, my drug of choice was cocaine and alcohol. Cocaine was recent, the last two years, last two-and-a-half years, and I depended more on the alcohol than the cocaine,” said De La Hoya. (Transcription credits: The Sun)

Coming out of retirement and training for an opponent might be the former champion's way out of his self-admitted struggles with drug addiction.

We wish Oscar De La Hoya all the best in his comeback endeavors.