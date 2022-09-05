"Half the roster have accused him" - Paddy Pimblett on Darren Till accusing Daniel Cormier of biased commentary

Paddy Pimblett has slightly validated Darren Till's claims of Daniel Cormier being a biased commentator.

Nearly a month ago, Till jokingly harassed Cormier on Twitter about the former heavyweight champion potentially commentating at UFC 280, which is headlined by 'DC's close friend Islam Makhachev fighting Charles Oliveira. 'The Gorilla' later revealed that he was trolling 'DC.'

Other fighters have made serious accusations against Cormier for being biased towards his friends and American Kickboxing Academy teammates. During an episode of Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson, UFC lightweight Paddy Pimblett had this to say about the accusations:

"I think half the roster have accused him of biased commentating. A lot of people have though, haven't they? A lot of people have criticized him. I haven't. I'm not asked. Say what you want about my fights."

Some fighters that criticized Cormier's commentary include Justin Gaethje, Dominick Cruz, and Cody Garbrandt. 'DC' has fought back against these accusations several times.

Daniel Cormier @dc_mma @darrentill2 Darren I expect better from you. I’ve called multiple teammates fights. And honestly my commentary doesn’t affect the judges or anything honestly. Most times my team is mad at me because they feel I am too much in other direction. Do better Till! @darrentill2 Darren I expect better from you. I’ve called multiple teammates fights. And honestly my commentary doesn’t affect the judges or anything honestly. Most times my team is mad at me because they feel I am too much in other direction. Do better Till!

It will be intriguing to see if the former heavyweight champion is allowed to commentate at events where he has a close relationships with the fighter, such as UFC 280.

Watch Paddy Pimblett comment on Daniel Cormier's biased commentary below:

Paddy Pimblett wouldn't mind being slow rolled by the UFC

One criticism of Pimblett is that the UFC has allegedly decided to slow roll him with easier matchups instead of throwing him to the wolves. During the same episode, 'The Baddy' was asked about the UFC potentially building up his career slowly and had this to say:

"I don't know. It would be nice if they are. I don't think they've ever done that with anyone, but if they wanna do that with me, send me the RSVP, and I'll be there."

Pimblett is now 3-0 in the UFC, with all wins inside the distance. Dana White has mentioned wanting to bring 'The Baddy' to New York at UFC 281, but the Liverpool native doesn't want to pay state taxes. The rising superstar recently said he wants to fight before the end of the year in Las Vegas.

Watch Paddy Pimblett discuss his preferred fight date and more below:

