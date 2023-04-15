Paddy Pimblett vs. Conor McGregor : What did 'The Notorious' say about fighting 'The Baddy'?

Conor McGregor is open to the possibility of fighting Paddy Pimblett someday. 'The Baddy' has established himself as one of the UFC's fastest rising stars and has unsurprisingly drawn comparisons to 'The Notorious' with his vibrant personality, trash-talking skills and unique Scouse accent.

Considering their ability to pull crowds with their charisma, many within the MMA community have drawn parallels between Paddy Pimblett's rise to stardom and the hype Conor McGregor was able to attract during his early years in the UFC. Naturally, many fans speculated on what a potential matchup between the two would look like.

In a February 2022 interview with Seconds Out, Conor McGregor was asked if he'd ever consider going up against the Liverpudlian in the cage. McGregor praised Pimblett for being a "good kid" and added:

"He's a good kid, Paddy. The Scousers, you've got to love the Scousers. My father was born in Liverpool... And who knows? I will never say no to nothing. Never say never as they say."

Catch Conor McGregor's comments (4:10) below:

Meanwhile, Pimblett has also expressed interest in fighting McGregor someday. The Liverpudlian has previously iterated that he'd be open to facing the Irishman at welterweight and stated that a fight between them would break UFC pay-per-view records.

Paddy Pimblett vs. Conor McGregor : Daniel Cormier on 'The Baddy' being compared to 'The Notorious'

While Paddy Pimblett could certainly reach Conor McGregor's level of stardom with his charisma and personality, Daniel Cormier is of the opinion that the Liverpudlian doesn't come close to Conor McGregor in terms of fighting skills.

'The Notorious' shot to fame throughout the MMA world for backing up his brash confidence and bold predictions with incredible performances in the octagon. While 'The Baddy' had a similar schtick going on after his UFC debut, his extremely contentious victory against Jared Gordon at UFC 282 and his arrogant refusal to acknowledge the nature of his win caused his public stock to take a hit.

In a December 2022 episode of the DC & RC Show, Daniel Cormier shared his thoughts on why Pimblett cannot be fully compared to McGregor. He stated:

"When they compare him [Pimblett] to McGregor.... In McGregor's fourth fight, he beat Dustin Poirier... and then he beat Max Holloway. We can't really compare their accomplishments, especially in the first four fights..."

He continued:

"Right now, I think we need to chill on those comaprisons. Compare the star power atleast at the time but let's not compare them in terms of fighting skills right now because McGregor was at a much higher level, much faster."

Catch Daniel Cormier's comments (18:30) below:

Poll : 0 votes