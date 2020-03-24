Paige VanZant is ready for her UFC farewell

Paige VanZant is finally set to make her return to the UFC from a hiatus that lasted a little over a year.

It has been 14 months since VanZant last fought in the Octagon, thanks to her injury-prone right arm. In an Instagram post on Monday night, '12 Gauge' announced that her arm cast is finally off and she is ready to start full-time training.

VanZant is set for her last UFC fight

VanZant's right arm has been a problem ever since she sustained an injury in January 2018 in a losing bout against Jessica-Rose Clark. She carried the injury into her fight with Rachael Ostovich a year later at UFC Fight Night 143. Although she came out of the bout with a submission win, it worsened the injury.

She was finally ready to make her comeback this March at UFC Brasilia against Amanda Ribas, but unfortunately, she fractured the same arm once again, forcing her to withdraw from the bout. VanZant later shared on Instagram that the injury was not very critical and she would be back to fight in May. "This isn't the end of my story," she had said.

True to her words, VanZant shared another post with a video clip of getting the cast off her arm. She will be resuming full-time training with her husband in their makeshift garage gym, the clips of which she has been sharing on her Instagram story as well.

Events at UFC are currently on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. When the action resumes, fans can expect to see VanZant back in the cage for one last fight in the UFC, as her contract with the promotion will be over after that.

She has been quite vocal about her interest in seeking free agency once her UFC deal is done with. VanZant is willing to test out her market value with this opportunity. There are rumors that she is likely to join her husband, Middleweight Austin Vanderford, in Bellator.