PHOTOS: Gnarly close-up snaps of Elves Brener's nasty head cut that smeared his face in red during UFC Vegas 76 fight

UFC fighter Elves Brener went up against Guram Kutateladze in a lightweight clash in the prelims of UFC Vegas 76. The fight was a thrilling back-and-forth affair where both fighters gave it their all to emerge victorious.

Brener eventually managed to get his hand raised by finishing Kutateladze in the third round via strikes. By doing so, the Brazilian became the first fighter to score a KO win against the 'Georgian Viking'.

However, the victory did not come without difficulty. The Brazilian suffered a gruesome cut on his forehead during the fight. UFC president Dana White shared close-up pictures of Brener's cut being stitched by the doctors.

WARNING: Some of the images are graphic in nature and might be disturbing for some viewers.

Elves Brener received stitches after his fight at UFC Vegas 76

After UFC Vegas 76, Brener is 2-0 in the UFC. The 25-year-old's first UFC fight took place in February 2023 when he locked horns against Zubaira Tukhugov at UFC 284.

Brener had a successful debut as he edged out a split-decision victory against Tukhugov, with the three judges scoring the fight 29-28, 28-29 and 30-27 in favor of the Brazilian.

Brenner now has an overall MMA record of 15-3 and 13 out of his 15 victories have come via finishes - 2 knockouts and 11 submissions.

Elves Brener was among the bonus winners at UFC Vegas 76

Elves Brener and Guram Kutateladze were rightfully compensated for their efforts as their encounter was declared the Fight of the Night and both athletes took home an additional cheque of $50,000 each.

Sean Strickland headlined the UFC Vegas 76 event in a five-round middleweight scrap against an unranked Abus Magomedov. 'Tarzan' put on an impressive performance and knocked Magomedov out in the second round, scoring his first finish since November 2020.

The victory earned Strickland a Performance of the Night bonus worth $50,000. one thing to note is that despite having 19 fights in the promotion, UFC Vegas 76 marked the first time Strickland received a UFC bonus.

Nursulton Ruziboev made his UFC debut on July 1 and opened up the main card in a middleweight showdown against Brunno Ferreira.

Ruziboev made quick work of his opponent and knocked him out in the opening second of the fight. 'Black' also received a bonus cheque of $50,000 for his performance.

