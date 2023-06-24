"Poison from the cobra strikes" - Andrew Tate leaves 2x heavyweight champion boxer battered after intense sparring session

Former kickboxer-turned-influencer Andrew Tate looks to captivate audiences with glimpses into his combat skills. Sharing footage of intense sparring sessions and mitt work, Tate reminded the world of his fighting roots.

In a recent encounter, 'Cobra' left former two-time heavyweight champion boxer, Dr. Hadi H, battered and bruised after an electrifying and highly competitive sparring session.

Despite the apparent size disadvantage, Tate delivered a barrage of punches from all angles, keeping Hadi on his toes and unable to predict his next move.'Top G' took to Twitter to share the video of the training, cleverly responding to the former boxing champion's recent update showcasing the aftermath of his intense sparring session with Andrew Tate:

"That’s what you get for picking on someone smaller than you 😉"

Check out the social media post below:

In a response Dr. Hadi offered his own flavor to Tate's video, emphasizing the seriousness and physical demands of the practice:

"Poison from the cobra strikes. Body sparring is not a joke."

Check out the tweet below:

Dr. Hadi H @Mr_HadiH



Body sparring is not a joke. Dr. Hadi H @Mr_HadiH Once you strengthen the body then you strengthen the soul



Headshots can knock you out and it’s a painless process



Body shots ignite a fire inside you that can last for days. Once you strengthen the body then you strengthen the soulHeadshots can knock you out and it’s a painless process Body shots ignite a fire inside you that can last for days. https://t.co/BCtOVLgwMV Poison from the cobra strikesBody sparring is not a joke. twitter.com/Mr_HadiH/statu… Poison from the cobra strikes Body sparring is not a joke. twitter.com/Mr_HadiH/statu… https://t.co/VZ9utpVzvA

Andrew Tate pledges to mentor Elon Musk for a cage match with Mark Zuckerberg

Elon Musk recently issued a playful challenge to Mark Zuckerberg for a cage fight on social media, spurred by the Meta CEO's announcement of a new Twitter competitor called Threads.

Despite facing legal troubles involving human trafficking and rape charges, Andrew Tate turned to Twitter to offer Musk his training skills for the speculative fight. Tate's message highlighted his personal conflict with Meta CEO since he had been expelled from Facebook for the allegation of spreading vaccination disinformation, implying that assisting the Space X boss in defeating Zuckerberg would be a way to reclaim honor:

"Meta banned me everywhere for telling the truth about vaccines. But now we can restore honour with a strike at the enemy clan's leader. I will train you @elonmusk You will not lose."

Check out 'Cobra's' tweet below:

Andrew Tate @Cobratate



But now we can restore honour with a strike at the enemy clans leader.



I will train you



You will not lose. Meta banned me everywhere for telling the truth about vaccines.But now we can restore honour with a strike at the enemy clans leader.I will train you @elonmusk You will not lose. Meta banned me everywhere for telling the truth about vaccines. But now we can restore honour with a strike at the enemy clans leader. I will train you @elonmusk. You will not lose.

Poll : 0 votes